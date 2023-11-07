Source: AGU Advances

Biogeochemical models that track elements as they transit land ecosystem must simulate often complex chemical transformations. For nitrogen (N), these transformations include changes from soluble ions like nitrate (NO 3 –) to gases like nitrous oxide (N 2 O). While models must track all N species to conserve mass, field data commonly are limited to a subset of more easily measured compounds. Thus, publications based on models often do not report all species and fluxes, just ones that can be tested against measurements.

Grosz et al. [2023] make a case for modelers to publish all model elements by giving examples where measured fluxes could be matched by models for the wrong reasons. While storing all model predicted parameters can be computationally expensive, the authors point out that unreported model results could point to knowledge gaps and stimulate new research, for other elements in addition to N.

