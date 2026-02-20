Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface

Climate change reshapes landscapes by altering rainfall, the primary driver of erosion in coupled mountain–basin systems. Yet more rainfall does not necessarily translate into more erosion. Using a two-dimensional numerical model that integrates hillslope processes, river incision, and sedimentation, Luo et al. [2025] reveal a previously underappreciated phenomenon: erosion saturation. When the duration of climate variability exceeds the intrinsic response time of the landscape, the system reaches a state in which additional rainfall fails to amplify erosion. Instead, sedimentation increasingly regulates the system, dampening sediment flux despite continued climatic forcing.

By explicitly comparing the period of climate forcing (P) with the landscape response time (τ), the study introduces a simple and transferable framework for understanding how climatic signals are filtered before being archived in sedimentary records. This mechanism helps explain why some long-period climate oscillations, including those linked to Milankovitch cycles, may leave muted or phase-shifted signatures in downstream deposits. Importantly, erosion saturation is not limited to strictly periodic forcing and may also emerge under prolonged or stepwise climate changes.

These findings bridge a longstanding gap in source–sink research by emphasizing that mountains and basins function as a dynamically coupled system rather than independent sediment producers and receivers. The work also highlights the need to incorporate additional controls—such as spatially variable uplift and vegetation dynamics—into future models of landscape evolution under climate change.

Citation: Luo, T., Yuan, X., Guerit, L., & Shen, X. (2025). Erosion saturation of mountain-basin system in response to rainfall variation. Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface, 130, e2025JF008649. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025JF008649

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­—Dongfeng Li, Associate Editor, JGR: Earth Surface

Text © 2026. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.