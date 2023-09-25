Today, in Eos, American Geophysical Union (AGU) Publications again recognizes a number of outstanding reviewers for their work in 2022, as selected by the editors of each journal.

Peer review is central to communicating and advancing science. While there have never been more ways to distribute ideas and research outputs, a robust peer review ensures that we maintain the highest integrity in our scientific discourse. The peer review process is organized by our journal editors, but every article decision relies on dedicated individuals who take time away from their own research to volunteer their time and expertise. The work of these reviewers ensures proper evaluation of thousands of articles each year. We are truly thankful for their efforts.

As the uses for scientific literature have grown, so has the complexity of papers, which now typically include more authors bringing more techniques, data, simulations, and results. This increase in complexity has increased the challenge and role of reviewing. The outstanding reviewers listed here have provided in-depth evaluations, often through multiple revisions, that greatly improved the final published papers. Their contributions helped raise the quality of submissions received from around the world, providing valuable feedback that makes for better scientific discourse in AGU’s publications and across scholarly publishing.

Many Reviewers: A Key Part of AGU Journals

While we note these few outstanding reviewers here, we also acknowledge the broad efforts by the many AGU reviewers in helping ensure the quality, timeliness, and reputation of AGU journals. We also welcome new and first-time reviewers that have joined the family of integrity stewards and have been providing authors valuable evaluations. In 2022, AGU received over 17,000 submissions, which is slightly up from the 2021 submissions, and published 7,424. Most submissions were reviewed multiple times—in all, 18,462 reviewers completed 37,939 reviews in 2022.

The past several years have been a rollercoaster for researchers, editors, and peer reviewers. Across scholarly publishing, there was a burst of submissions at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic while people spent time writing when they couldn’t generate new research. Submissions fell from peak levels in 2021 and grew only slightly in 2022 as everyone was dedicating time restarting their research programs. Even with fewer articles to review, the challenges of maintaining the peer review system remain at an all-time high. Volunteer reviewers in Europe and the United States can’t keep up with the invitations they receive. While research output in China is now the highest of any country, our journals struggle to invite a proportional number of reviewers in China despite the evidence of a large population of highly qualified and willing volunteers. Likewise, early career researchers see some people complaining of being overburdened by invitations and wonder why they don’t get any invitations at all.

Amidst these challenges, each AGU journal worked to shorten the time from submission to first decision and publication or consistently maintained industry-leading standards. Several AGU journals regularly return first decisions within 1 month of submission, and most others do so now within 2 months. Reviewers represent a key part of this improvement.

Editorials in each journal (some already published, some upcoming) express our appreciation along with recognition lists. Our thanks are a small recognition of the large responsibility that reviewers bear in improving our science and its role in society.

Additional Thanks

In addition, we are working to highlight the valuable role of reviewers through events (though they may be virtual) at AGU’s Annual Meeting and other meetings.

Each reviewer also receives a discount on AGU and Wiley books. We will continue to work with the Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID) network to provide official recognition of reviewers’ efforts, so that reviewers receive formal credit there. As of 6 June 2023, we have over 91,000 ORCIDs up from 71,700 ORCIDs 2 years ago.

Getting Your Feedback

We value your feedback, including ideas about how we can recognize your efforts even more, improve your experience, and increase your input on the science. Feel free to send your comments to publications@agu.org. We look forward to hearing from you!

Once again: Thanks!

—Matt Giampoala (mgiampoala@agu.org, 0000-0002-0208-2738), Vice President, Publications, American Geophysical Union; and Carol Frost ( 0000-0002-1674-2725), Chair, AGU Publications Committee

The following people are recognized as the outstanding reviewers of 2022. Information includes who they were nominated by and the journal(s) for which they reviewed.

Ercha Aa MIT Haystack Observatory JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Mateo Acosta Caltech JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Oluwafemi Adeyeri City University of Hong Kong Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Werner Alpers Hamburg University Earth and Space Science editors Earth and Space Science

Stefano Alvisi University of Ferrara Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Ning An Beijing Normal University Kaicun Wang Geophysical Research Letters

Bailey Anderson University of Oxford Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Erwin Appel Universität Tübingen JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Damian Arévalo-Martínez GEOMAR Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Constantin Arnscheidt Massachusetts Institute of Technology Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Gail Atkinson University of Western Ontario JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Anthony Baran Met Office, UK JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Claudia Bertini IHE Delft Institute for Water Education Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Tom Beucler University of Lausanne JAMES editors JAMES

Ankan Bhattacharya Hooghly Engineering & Technology College Radio Science editors Radio Science

Lei Bi Zhejiang University JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Andrew Binley Lancaster University Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Daniele Brandt Universidade de São Paulo Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Jochen Braunmiller University of South Florida JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Martin Briggs US Geological Survey Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Peter Buhler Planetary Science Insitute JGR: Planets editors JGR: Planets

Hillary Burgess NOAA Community Science editors Community Science Journal

Kerry Cawse-Nicholson Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA JGR: Biogeosciences editors JGR: Biogeosciences

Kelly Caylor University of California, Santa Barbara Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Cristián Chadwick Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Liao Chang Peking University JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Benjamin Chao Institute of Earth Sciences, Academia Sinica JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Jingyi Chen Pacific Northwest National Laboratory JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Matteo Convertino Tsinghua University Earth’s Surface editors Earth’s Surface

Lee Cooper University of Maryland, College Park Marjy Friedrichs JGR: Oceans

Carlos H. Costa Universidad Nacional de San Luis Tectonics editors Tectonics

Michael Croteau NASA JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Yifei Cui Tsinghua University Earth’s Surface editors Earth’s Surface

Akshay Deoras University of Reading Suzana Camargo Geophysical Research Letters

Patricia DeRepentigny University Corporation for Atmospheric Research Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Min Ding Macau Institute of Science and Technology JGR: Planets editors JGR: Planets

Travis Drake ETH Zürich JGR: Biogeosciences editors JGR: Biogeosciences

Xiaojing Du Brown University JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Yan Du South China Sea Institute of Oceanology C. Gnanaseelan JGR: Oceans

Stergios Emmanouil University of Connecticut Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Jianfang Fei National University of Defense Technology JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Sierra Ferguson Southwest Research Institute Andrew Dombard Geophysical Research Letters

Elizabeth Follett University of Liverpool Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Michael French Stony Brook University Suzana Camargo Geophysical Research Letters

Poulomi Ganguli Indian Institute of Technology Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Yang Gao Ocean University of China JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Mahshid Ghanbari Colorado State University Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Sachin Ghude Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Hui Su Geophysical Research Letters

Carolina Gramcianinov Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht Hannah Power JGR: Oceans

Kevin Grise University of Virginia Gudrun Magnusdottir Geophysical Research Letters

Brian Harding Space Sciences Laboratory, University of California, Berkeley Gang Lu Geophysical Research Letters

Margaret Hellweg Berkeley Seismology Lab Reviews of Geophysics editors Reviews of Geophysics

Nick Holschuh Amherst College Mathieu Morlighem Geophysical Research Letters

Kim Hoogewind NOAA Suzana Camargo Geophysical Research Letters

Jie Huang Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Fanghua Xu JGR: Oceans

Mimi Hughes NOAA Alessandra Giannini Geophysical Research Letters

Jinshi Jian Pacific Northwest National Laboratory JGR: Biogeosciences editors JGR: Biogeosciences

Rubin Jiang Chinese Academy of Sciences JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Youngji Joh Princeton University Bo Qiu Geophysical Research Letters

Masayuki Kano Tohoku University JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Leif Karlstrom University of Oregon Christian Huber Geophysical Research Letters

Gabriel Katul Duke University Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Shane Keating University of New South Wales Joe O’Callaghan JGR: Oceans

Julia Kelson University of Michigan Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Jordan Kern NC State University Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Md. Munir Hayet Khan INTI International University Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Hyosub Kil Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Emilie Klein Laboratoire de géologie, Ecole normale supérieure, PSL Université JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Maarten Kleinhans Utrecht University Earth’s Surface editors Earth’s Surface

Philip Klotzbach Colorado State University Suzana Camargo Geophysical Research Letters

Wouter Knoben University of Saskatchewan Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Elena Konstantinovskaya University of Alberta JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Lida Kouhalvandi Dogus University Radio Science editors Radio Science

Kristopher Kuhlman Sandia National Laboratories Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Zachary Labe NOAA Gudrun Magnusdottir Geophysical Research Letters

Valere Lambert University of California, Santa Cruz JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Emily Lane NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi Ryan Mulligan JGR: Oceans

Mathieu Lapôtre Stanford University Earth and Space Science editors Earth and Space Science

Thorne Lay University of California, Santa Cruz JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

José Ledesma Karlsruhe Institute of Technology JGR: Biogeosciences editors JGR: Biogeosciences

Jiuhou Lei School of Earth and Space Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Guozhu Li Key Laboratory of Earth and Planetary Physics JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Jiangtao Li Wuhan University Daoyuan Sun Geophysical Research Letters

Enhui Liao Shanghai Jiao Tong University JGR: Oceans editors JGR: Oceans

Peirong Lin Peking University Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Jeremy Littell United States Geological Survey JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Wenbin Liu Chinese Academy of Sciences Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Z.-Y Liu Peking University JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Nora Loose University of Colorado JAMES editors JAMES

William Lotko Dartmouth College Bill Peterson Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists

Qianli Ma University of California Los Angeles JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Chelsea Mackaman-Lofland Denison University Tectonics editors Tectonics

Adrienne Marshall Colorado School of Mines Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Giuseppe Mascaro Arizona State University Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Claudio Mazzoli Universita di Padova Earth and Space Science editors Earth and Space Science

Chiyuan Miao Beijing Normal University Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Meghan Miller Australian National University Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Damian Murphy Australian Antarctic Program JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Timothy Myers University of California, San Diego Hui Su Geophysical Research Letters

Amitabh Nag Los Alamos National Laboratory JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Heidi Nepf Massachusetts Institute of Technology Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Stefano Nerozzi Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona Andrew Dombard Geophysical Research Letters

Antônio Meira Neto Colorado State University Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Roseanna Neupauer University of Colorado, Boulder Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Hung Nguyen Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University Suzana Camargo Geophysical Research Letters

Kiwamu Nishida The University of Tokyo JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Yukitoshi Nishimura Boston University AGU Advances editors AGU Advances

Kevin Olsen Oxford University JGR: Planets editors JGR: Planets

Yo-ichiro Otofuji Kobe University Tectonics editors Tectonics

Elizabeth Palmer University of Southern California JGR: Planets editors JGR: Planets

Geoffrey Pegram University of KwaZulu-Natal Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Geeta Persad The University of Texas at Austin JAMES editors JAMES

Helen Powley Plymouth Marine Laboratory Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Amol Prakash CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography Regional Centre Arvind Singh JGR: Oceans

Hongrui Qiu Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Yun Qiu The Third Institute of Oceanography, State Oceanic Administration Lei Zhou JGR: Oceans

Nandini Ramesh Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation Alessandra Giannini Geophysical Research Letters

Andrei Runov University of California Los Angeles JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Johan Rydberg Umeå University Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Petr Šácha Charles University in Prague JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Susumu Saito Electronic Navigation Research Institute Space Weather editors Space Weather

Mai Sas Western Washington University Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Howie Scher University of South Carolina Sarah Feakins Geophysical Research Letters

Audrey Schillings Umeå University Andrew Yau Geophysical Research Letters

Christopher Scholz Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Ashish Sharma University of New South Wales Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Robert Sharman National Center for Atmospheric Research JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Zitong Shi Chinese Academy of Sciences GeoHealth editors GeoHealth

Christine Shields National Center for Atmospheric Research JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Lee Slater Rutgers University, Newark JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Kathleen Smart The Artic University of Norway Quentin Williams Geophysical Research Letters

Sindia Sosdian Cardiff University Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology editors Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

Julia E. Stawarz Northumbria University Andrew Yau Geophysical Research Letters

Rebekka Steffen Lantmäteriet JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Nadine Steiger Sorbonne Université Anna Wåhlin JGR: Oceans

Adam Subhas Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Nathalie Goodkin JGR: Oceans

Lei Sun Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Brian Tang University at Albany Suzana Camargo Geophysical Research Letters

Larisa Tarasova Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research Valeriy Ivanov Geophysical Research Letters

Lyla Taylor The University of Sheffield Earth’s Future editors Earth’s Future

Claudia Tebaldi Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Alessandra Giannini Geophysical Research Letters

Jun Tian Tongji University Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology editors Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

Meredith Townsend University of Oregon JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Anna Trugman University of California, Santa Barbara AGU Advances editors AGU Advances

Bruce Tsurutani JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Weichao Tu West Virginia University Space Weather editors Space Weather

Vishal Upendran Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics Space Weather editors Space Weather

Moiz Usmani University of Florida GeoHealth editors GeoHealth

Panagiotis Vergados NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Hui Su Geophysical Research Letters

Toni Viskari Finnish Meteorological Institute JAMES editors JAMES

Yuuki Wada Osaka University JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Shan Wang University of Maryland, College Park JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Katarzyna Warburton Dartmouth College Earth’s Surface editors Earth’s Surface

Kelsey Crane Warden Mississippi State JGR: Planets editors JGR: Planets

Stephanie Waterman University of British Columbia Takeyoshi Nagai JGR: Oceans

Thomas Weber University of Rochester Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Robert Wills University of Washington Gudrun Magnusdottir Geophysical Research Letters

Lynn B. Wilson NASA Andrew Yau Geophysical Research Letters

Christopher Wolfe Stony Brook University JAMES editors JAMES

Sin-Mei Wu Swiss Seismological Service, ETH Zurich JGR: Solid Earth editors JGR: Solid Earth

Shiqing Xu Southern University of Science and Technology Daoyuan Sun Geophysical Research Letters

Yoav Yair Reichman University JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Yosuke Yamazaki Leibniz Institute of Atmospheric Physics Earth and Space Science editors Earth and Space Science

Robert Yokelson University of Montana JGR: Atmospheres editors JGR: Atmospheres

Hongyong Yu Beijing Normal University Kaicun Wang Geophysical Research Letters

Lei Zhang University of Colorado Kris Karnauskas Geophysical Research Letters

Wenjie Zhang Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology Earth and Space Science editors Earth and Space Science

Yongqiang Zhang Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences Water Resources Research editors Water Resources Research

Boyang Zhao Brown University Sarah Feakins Geophysical Research Letters

Hong Zhao Auburn University Gang Lu Geophysical Research Letters

Xixi Zhao Tongji University Monika Korte Geophysical Research Letters

Xu-Zhi Zhou Peking University JGR: Space Physics editors JGR: Space Physics

Xudong Zhu Xiamen University JGR: Biogeosciences editors JGR: Biogeosciences

Frank Zwaan Institute of Geological Sciences Tectonics editors Tectonics

This article does not represent the opinion of AGU, Eos, or any of its affiliates. It is solely the opinion of the author(s).

Citation: Giampoala, M., and C. Frost (2023), In appreciation of AGU's outstanding reviewers of 2022, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO235028. Published on 25 September 2023.

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.