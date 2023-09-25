Editors’ Vox is a blog from AGU’s Publications Department.

Today, in Eos, American Geophysical Union (AGU) Publications again recognizes a number of outstanding reviewers for their work in 2022, as selected by the editors of each journal.

Peer review is central to communicating and advancing science. While there have never been more ways to distribute ideas and research outputs, a robust peer review ensures that we maintain the highest integrity in our scientific discourse. The peer review process is organized by our journal editors, but every article decision relies on dedicated individuals who take time away from their own research to volunteer their time and expertise. The work of these reviewers ensures proper evaluation of thousands of articles each year. We are truly thankful for their efforts.

As the uses for scientific literature have grown, so has the complexity of papers, which now typically include more authors bringing more techniques, data, simulations, and results. This increase in complexity has increased the challenge and role of reviewing. The outstanding reviewers listed here have provided in-depth evaluations, often through multiple revisions, that greatly improved the final published papers. Their contributions helped raise the quality of submissions received from around the world, providing valuable feedback that makes for better scientific discourse in AGU’s publications and across scholarly publishing.

Many Reviewers: A Key Part of AGU Journals

While we note these few outstanding reviewers here, we also acknowledge the broad efforts by the many AGU reviewers in helping ensure the quality, timeliness, and reputation of AGU journals. We also welcome new and first-time reviewers that have joined the family of integrity stewards and have been providing authors valuable evaluations. In 2022, AGU received over 17,000 submissions, which is slightly up from the 2021 submissions, and published 7,424. Most submissions were reviewed multiple times—in all, 18,462 reviewers completed 37,939 reviews in 2022.

The past several years have been a rollercoaster for researchers, editors, and peer reviewers. Across scholarly publishing, there was a burst of submissions at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic while people spent time writing when they couldn’t generate new research. Submissions fell from peak levels in 2021 and grew only slightly in 2022 as everyone was dedicating time restarting their research programs. Even with fewer articles to review, the challenges of maintaining the peer review system remain at an all-time high. Volunteer reviewers in Europe and the United States can’t keep up with the invitations they receive. While research output in China is now the highest of any country, our journals struggle to invite a proportional number of reviewers in China despite the evidence of a large population of highly qualified and willing volunteers. Likewise, early career researchers see some people complaining of being overburdened by invitations and wonder why they don’t get any invitations at all.

Amidst these challenges, each AGU journal worked to shorten the time from submission to first decision and publication or consistently maintained industry-leading standards. Several AGU journals regularly return first decisions within 1 month of submission, and most others do so now within 2 months. Reviewers represent a key part of this improvement. 

Editorials in each journal (some already published, some upcoming) express our appreciation along with recognition lists. Our thanks are a small recognition of the large responsibility that reviewers bear in improving our science and its role in society.

Additional Thanks

In addition, we are working to highlight the valuable role of reviewers through events (though they may be virtual) at AGU’s Annual Meeting and other meetings.

Each reviewer also receives a discount on AGU and Wiley books. We will continue to work with the Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID) network to provide official recognition of reviewers’ efforts, so that reviewers receive formal credit there. As of 6 June 2023, we have over 91,000 ORCIDs up from 71,700 ORCIDs 2 years ago.

Getting Your Feedback

We value your feedback, including ideas about how we can recognize your efforts even more, improve your experience, and increase your input on the science. Feel free to send your comments to publications@agu.org. We look forward to hearing from you!

Once again: Thanks!

—Matt Giampoala (mgiampoala@agu.org, 0000-0002-0208-2738), Vice President, Publications, American Geophysical Union; and Carol Frost (0000-0002-1674-2725), Chair, AGU Publications Committee

The following people are recognized as the outstanding reviewers of 2022. Information includes who they were nominated by and the journal(s) for which they reviewed.

Ercha Aa

Ercha Aa

MIT Haystack Observatory

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Mateo Acosta

Mateo Acosta   

Caltech

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Oluwafemi Adeyeri

Oluwafemi Adeyeri       

City University of Hong Kong

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Werner Alpers 

Hamburg University 

Earth and Space Science editors 

Earth and Space Science 

Stefano Alvisi

Stefano Alvisi   

University of Ferrara

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Ning An

Ning An             

Beijing Normal University

Kaicun Wang

Geophysical Research Letters

Bailey Anderson

Bailey Anderson            

University of Oxford

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Erwin Appel

Erwin Appel

Universität Tübingen

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Damian Arévalo-Martínez

Damian Arévalo-Martínez         

GEOMAR

Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors

Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Constantin Arnscheidt 

Constantin Arnscheidt  

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Gail Atkinson 

University of Western Ontario 

JGR: Solid Earth editors 

JGR: Solid Earth 

Anthony Baran

Anthony Baran 

Met Office, UK  

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Claudia Bertini

Claudia Bertini 

IHE Delft Institute for Water Education

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Tom Beucler

Tom Beucler

University of Lausanne

JAMES editors

JAMES

Ankan Bhattacharya

Ankan Bhattacharya

Hooghly Engineering & Technology College

Radio Science editors

Radio Science

Lei Bi 

Lei Bi    

Zhejiang University        

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Andrew Binley

Andrew Binley 

Lancaster University

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Daniele Brandt

Daniele Brandt 

Universidade de São Paulo

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Jochen Braunmiller

Jochen Braunmiller

University of South Florida

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Martin Briggs

Martin Briggs   

US Geological Survey

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Peter Buhler

Peter Buhler

Planetary Science Insitute

JGR: Planets editors

JGR: Planets

Hillary Burgess

Hillary Burgess

NOAA

Community Science editors

Community Science Journal

Kerry Cawse-Nicholson

Kerry Cawse-Nicholson

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA

JGR: Biogeosciences editors

JGR: Biogeosciences

Kelly Caylor

Kelly Caylor

University of California, Santa Barbara

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Cristián Chadwick

Cristián Chadwick

Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Liao Chang

Liao Chang        

Peking University

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Benjamin Chao

Benjamin Chao

Institute of Earth Sciences, Academia Sinica

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Jingyi Chen

Jingyi Chen       

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Matteo Convertino

Matteo Convertino

Tsinghua University

Earth’s Surface editors

Earth’s Surface

Lee Cooper

Lee Cooper

University of Maryland, College Park

Marjy Friedrichs

JGR: Oceans

Carlos H. Costa

Carlos H. Costa

Universidad Nacional de San Luis

Tectonics editors

Tectonics

Michael Croteau

Michael Croteau

NASA

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Yifei Cui

Yifei Cui

Tsinghua University

Earth’s Surface editors

Earth’s Surface

Akshay Deoras  

University of Reading 

Suzana Camargo 

Geophysical Research Letters

Patricia DeRepentigny  

Patricia DeRepentigny  

University Corporation for Atmospheric Research

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Min Ding

Min Ding

Macau Institute of Science and Technology

JGR: Planets editors

JGR: Planets

Travis Drake

Travis Drake

ETH Zürich

JGR: Biogeosciences editors

JGR: Biogeosciences

Xiaojing Du 

Xiaojing Du                     

Brown University

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Yan Du

Yan Du

South China Sea Institute of Oceanology

C. Gnanaseelan

JGR: Oceans

Stergios Emmanouil 

Stergios Emmanouil      

University of Connecticut

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Jianfang Fei   

Jianfang Fei                     

National University of Defense Technology

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Sierra Ferguson

Sierra Ferguson

Southwest Research Institute

Andrew Dombard

Geophysical Research Letters

Elizabeth Follett  

Elizabeth Follett             

University of Liverpool

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Michael French  

Stony Brook University  

Suzana Camargo 

Geophysical Research Letters 

Poulomi Ganguli

Poulomi Ganguli            

Indian Institute of Technology

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Yang Gao   

Yang Gao           

Ocean University of China          

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Mahshid Ghanbari

Mahshid Ghanbari        

Colorado State University

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Sachin Ghude  

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology 

Hui Su 

Geophysical Research Letters 

Carolina Gramcianinov

Carolina Gramcianinov

Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht

Hannah Power

JGR: Oceans

Kevin Grise

Kevin Grise

University of Virginia

Gudrun Magnusdottir

Geophysical Research Letters

Brian Harding

Brian Harding   

Space Sciences Laboratory, University of California, Berkeley

Gang Lu

Geophysical Research Letters

Margaret Hellweg

Margaret Hellweg

Berkeley Seismology Lab

Reviews of Geophysics editors

Reviews of Geophysics

Nick Holschuh 

Nick Holschuh  

Amherst College

Mathieu Morlighem

Geophysical Research Letters

Kim Hoogewind 

Kim Hoogewind             

NOAA

Suzana Camargo

Geophysical Research Letters

Jie Huang

Jie Huang

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Fanghua Xu

JGR: Oceans

Mimi Hughes

Mimi Hughes

NOAA

Alessandra Giannini

Geophysical Research Letters

Jinshi Jian

Jinshi Jian

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

JGR: Biogeosciences editors

JGR: Biogeosciences

Rubin Jiang

Rubin Jiang       

Chinese Academy of Sciences    

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Youngji Joh

Youngji Joh

Princeton University

Bo Qiu

Geophysical Research Letters

Masayuki Kano

Masayuki Kano

Tohoku University

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Leif Karlstrom

Leif Karlstrom  

University of Oregon

Christian Huber

Geophysical Research Letters

Gabriel Katul

Gabriel Katul    

Duke University

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Shane Keating

Shane Keating

University of New South Wales

Joe O’Callaghan

JGR: Oceans

Julia Kelson

Julia Kelson

University of Michigan  

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Jordan Kern

Jordan Kern

NC State University

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Md. Munir Hayet Khan

Md. Munir Hayet Khan

INTI International University      

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Hyosub Kil

Hyosub Kil 

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Emilie Klein  

Laboratoire de géologie, Ecole normale supérieure, PSL Université 

JGR: Solid Earth editors 

JGR: Solid Earth 

Maarten Kleinhans

Maarten Kleinhans

Utrecht University

Earth’s Surface editors

Earth’s Surface

Philip Klotzbach

Philip Klotzbach 

Colorado State University

Suzana Camargo

Geophysical Research Letters

Wouter Knoben   

Wouter Knoben             

University of Saskatchewan

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Elena Konstantinovskaya

Elena Konstantinovskaya

University of Alberta

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Lida Kouhalvandi 

Lida Kouhalvandi                                        

Dogus University            

Radio Science editors

Radio Science

Kristopher Kuhlman  

Kristopher Kuhlman      

Sandia National Laboratories

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Zachary Labe 

NOAA 

Gudrun Magnusdottir 

Geophysical Research Letters 

Valere Lambert

Valere Lambert

University of California, Santa Cruz

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Emily Lane

Emily Lane

NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi

Ryan Mulligan

JGR: Oceans

Mathieu Lapôtre

Mathieu Lapôtre

Stanford University

Earth and Space Science editors

Earth and Space Science

Thorne Lay 

Thorne Lay        

University of California, Santa Cruz

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

José Ledesma

José Ledesma

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

JGR: Biogeosciences editors

JGR: Biogeosciences

Jiuhou Lei

Jiuhou Lei

School of Earth and Space Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Guozhu Li

Guozhu Li

Key Laboratory of Earth and Planetary Physics

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Jiangtao Li

Jiangtao Li

Wuhan University

Daoyuan Sun

Geophysical Research Letters

Enhui Liao

Enhui Liao

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

JGR: Oceans editors

JGR: Oceans

Peirong Lin  

Peirong Lin        

Peking University

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Jeremy Littell  

Jeremy Littell                  

United States Geological Survey

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Wenbin Liu 

Wenbin Liu       

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Z.-Y Liu

Z.-Y Liu 

Peking University

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Nora Loose

Nora Loose

University of Colorado

JAMES editors

JAMES

William Lotko 

Dartmouth College  

Bill Peterson  

Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists 

Qianli Ma

Qianli Ma

University of California Los Angeles

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Chelsea Mackaman-Lofland

Chelsea Mackaman-Lofland

Denison University

Tectonics editors

Tectonics

Adrienne Marshall

Adrienne Marshall

Colorado School of Mines           

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Giuseppe Mascaro 

Giuseppe Mascaro        

Arizona State University

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Claudio Mazzoli 

Universita di Padova 

Earth and Space Science editors 

Earth and Space Science 

Chiyuan Miao

Chiyuan Miao   

Beijing Normal University

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Meghan Miller

Meghan Miller

Australian National University    

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Damian Murphy 

Damian Murphy             

Australian Antarctic Program

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Timothy Myers

Timothy Myers

University of California, San Diego

Hui Su

Geophysical Research Letters

Amitabh Nag  

Amitabh Nag    

Los Alamos National Laboratory

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Heidi Nepf 

Heidi Nepf        

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Stefano Nerozzi

Stefano Nerozzi

Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona

Andrew Dombard

Geophysical Research Letters

Antônio Meira Neto

Antônio Meira Neto      

Colorado State University

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Roseanna Neupauer  

Roseanna Neupauer     

University of Colorado, Boulder

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Hung Nguyen

Hung Nguyen

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University

Suzana Camargo

Geophysical Research Letters

Kiwamu Nishida   

Kiwamu Nishida             

The University of Tokyo

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Yukitoshi Nishimura

Yukitoshi Nishimura

Boston University

AGU Advances editors

AGU Advances

Kevin Olsen

Kevin Olsen

Oxford University

JGR: Planets editors

JGR: Planets

Yo-ichiro Otofuji

Yo-ichiro Otofuji

Kobe University

Tectonics editors

Tectonics

Elizabeth Palmer

Elizabeth Palmer 

University of Southern California

JGR: Planets editors

JGR: Planets

Geoffrey Pegram 

University of KwaZulu-Natal 

Water Resources Research editors 

Water Resources Research 

Geeta Persad

Geeta Persad

The University of Texas at Austin

JAMES editors

JAMES

Helen Powley 

Helen Powley   

Plymouth Marine Laboratory

Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors

Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Amol Prakash  

CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography Regional Centre  

Arvind Singh 

JGR: Oceans

Hongrui Qiu  

Hongrui Qiu      

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Yun Qiu  

The Third Institute of Oceanography, State Oceanic Administration 

Lei Zhou 

JGR: Oceans 

Nandini Ramesh

Nandini Ramesh

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

Alessandra Giannini

Geophysical Research Letters

Andrei Runov

Andrei Runov

University of California Los Angeles

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Johan Rydberg

Johan Rydberg 

Umeå University

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Petr Šácha

Petr Šácha

Charles University in Prague

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Susumu Saito

Susumu Saito

Electronic Navigation Research Institute

Space Weather editors

Space Weather

Mai Sas

Mai Sas

Western Washington University

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors

Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Howie Scher  

University of South Carolina  

Sarah Feakins 

Geophysical Research Letters 

Audrey Schillings

Audrey Schillings

Umeå University

Andrew Yau

Geophysical Research Letters

Christopher Scholz

Christopher Scholz        

Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Ashish Sharma

Ashish Sharma

University of New South Wales

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Robert Sharman

Robert Sharman            

National Center for Atmospheric Research

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Zitong Shi    

Zitong Shi                        

Chinese Academy of Sciences

GeoHealth editors

GeoHealth

Christine Shields  

Christine Shields            

National Center for Atmospheric Research

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Lee Slater  

Lee Slater          

Rutgers University, Newark

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Kathleen Smart

Kathleen Smart

The Artic University of Norway

Quentin Williams

Geophysical Research Letters

Sindia Sosdian

Sindia Sosdian

Cardiff University

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology editors

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

Julia E. Stawarz

Julia E. Stawarz

Northumbria University

Andrew Yau

Geophysical Research Letters

Rebekka Steffen

Rebekka Steffen

Lantmäteriet

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Nadine Steiger

Nadine Steiger

Sorbonne Université

Anna Wåhlin

JGR: Oceans

Adam Subhas

Adam Subhas

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Nathalie Goodkin

JGR: Oceans

Lei Sun   

Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology  

JGR: Atmospheres editors 

JGR: Atmospheres 

Brian Tang

Brian Tang 

University at Albany      

Suzana Camargo

Geophysical Research Letters

Larisa Tarasova

Larisa Tarasova

Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research

Valeriy Ivanov

Geophysical Research Letters

Lyla Taylor  

Lyla Taylor         

The University of Sheffield

Earth’s Future editors

Earth’s Future

Claudia Tebaldi

Claudia Tebaldi

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Alessandra Giannini

Geophysical Research Letters

Jun Tian

Jun Tian

Tongji University

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology editors

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

Meredith Townsend

Meredith Townsend

University of Oregon

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Anna Trugman

Anna Trugman

University of California, Santa Barbara

AGU Advances editors

AGU Advances

Bruce Tsurutani

Bruce Tsurutani 

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Weichao Tu

Weichao Tu

West Virginia University

Space Weather editors

Space Weather

Vishal Upendran

Vishal Upendran

Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics

Space Weather editors

Space Weather

Moiz Usmani    

Moiz Usmani                  

University of Florida

GeoHealth editors

GeoHealth

Panagiotis Vergados

Panagiotis Vergados     

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Hui Su

Geophysical Research Letters

Toni Viskari

Toni Viskari

Finnish Meteorological Institute

JAMES editors

JAMES

Yuuki Wada   

Yuuki Wada      

Osaka University

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Shan Wang

Shan Wang 

University of Maryland, College Park

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Katarzyna Warburton

Katarzyna Warburton

Dartmouth College

Earth’s Surface editors

Earth’s Surface

Kelsey Crane Warden

Kelsey Crane Warden

Mississippi State

JGR: Planets editors

JGR: Planets

Stephanie Waterman

Stephanie Waterman

University of British Columbia

Takeyoshi Nagai

JGR: Oceans

Thomas Weber

Thomas Weber

University of Rochester

Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors

Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Robert Wills

Robert Wills

University of Washington

Gudrun Magnusdottir

Geophysical Research Letters

Lynn B. Wilson

Lynn B. Wilson

NASA

Andrew Yau

Geophysical Research Letters

Christopher Wolfe

Christopher Wolfe

Stony Brook University

JAMES editors

JAMES

 Sin-Mei Wu

 Sin-Mei Wu      

Swiss Seismological Service, ETH Zurich

JGR: Solid Earth editors

JGR: Solid Earth

Shiqing Xu 

Shiqing Xu         

Southern University of Science and Technology

Daoyuan Sun

Geophysical Research Letters

Yoav Yair  

Reichman University  

JGR: Atmospheres editors 

JGR: Atmospheres 

Yosuke Yamazaki

Yosuke Yamazaki

Leibniz Institute of Atmospheric Physics

Earth and Space Science editors

Earth and Space Science

Robert Yokelson 

Robert Yokelson                           

University of Montana

JGR: Atmospheres editors

JGR: Atmospheres

Hongyong Yu  

Hongyong Yu    

Beijing Normal University

Kaicun Wang

Geophysical Research Letters

Lei Zhang

Lei Zhang

University of Colorado

Kris Karnauskas

Geophysical Research Letters

Wenjie Zhang

Wenjie Zhang

Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology

Earth and Space Science editors

Earth and Space Science

Yongqiang Zhang   

Yongqiang Zhang           

Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Water Resources Research editors

Water Resources Research

Boyang Zhao

Boyang Zhao

Brown University

Sarah Feakins

Geophysical Research Letters

Hong Zhao

Hong Zhao

Auburn University

Gang Lu

Geophysical Research Letters

Xixi Zhao

Xixi Zhao

Tongji University             

Monika Korte

Geophysical Research Letters

Xu-Zhi Zhou

Xu-Zhi Zhou  

Peking University

JGR: Space Physics editors

JGR: Space Physics

Xudong Zhu

Xudong Zhu

Xiamen University

JGR: Biogeosciences editors

JGR: Biogeosciences

Frank Zwaan

Frank Zwaan

Institute of Geological Sciences

Tectonics editors

Tectonics

