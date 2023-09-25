Editors’ Vox is a blog from AGU’s Publications Department.
Today, in Eos, American Geophysical Union (AGU) Publications again recognizes a number of outstanding reviewers for their work in 2022, as selected by the editors of each journal.
Peer review is central to communicating and advancing science. While there have never been more ways to distribute ideas and research outputs, a robust peer review ensures that we maintain the highest integrity in our scientific discourse. The peer review process is organized by our journal editors, but every article decision relies on dedicated individuals who take time away from their own research to volunteer their time and expertise. The work of these reviewers ensures proper evaluation of thousands of articles each year. We are truly thankful for their efforts.
As the uses for scientific literature have grown, so has the complexity of papers, which now typically include more authors bringing more techniques, data, simulations, and results. This increase in complexity has increased the challenge and role of reviewing. The outstanding reviewers listed here have provided in-depth evaluations, often through multiple revisions, that greatly improved the final published papers. Their contributions helped raise the quality of submissions received from around the world, providing valuable feedback that makes for better scientific discourse in AGU’s publications and across scholarly publishing.
Many Reviewers: A Key Part of AGU Journals
While we note these few outstanding reviewers here, we also acknowledge the broad efforts by the many AGU reviewers in helping ensure the quality, timeliness, and reputation of AGU journals. We also welcome new and first-time reviewers that have joined the family of integrity stewards and have been providing authors valuable evaluations. In 2022, AGU received over 17,000 submissions, which is slightly up from the 2021 submissions, and published 7,424. Most submissions were reviewed multiple times—in all, 18,462 reviewers completed 37,939 reviews in 2022.
The past several years have been a rollercoaster for researchers, editors, and peer reviewers. Across scholarly publishing, there was a burst of submissions at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic while people spent time writing when they couldn’t generate new research. Submissions fell from peak levels in 2021 and grew only slightly in 2022 as everyone was dedicating time restarting their research programs. Even with fewer articles to review, the challenges of maintaining the peer review system remain at an all-time high. Volunteer reviewers in Europe and the United States can’t keep up with the invitations they receive. While research output in China is now the highest of any country, our journals struggle to invite a proportional number of reviewers in China despite the evidence of a large population of highly qualified and willing volunteers. Likewise, early career researchers see some people complaining of being overburdened by invitations and wonder why they don’t get any invitations at all.
Amidst these challenges, each AGU journal worked to shorten the time from submission to first decision and publication or consistently maintained industry-leading standards. Several AGU journals regularly return first decisions within 1 month of submission, and most others do so now within 2 months. Reviewers represent a key part of this improvement.
Editorials in each journal (some already published, some upcoming) express our appreciation along with recognition lists. Our thanks are a small recognition of the large responsibility that reviewers bear in improving our science and its role in society.
Additional Thanks
In addition, we are working to highlight the valuable role of reviewers through events (though they may be virtual) at AGU’s Annual Meeting and other meetings.
Each reviewer also receives a discount on AGU and Wiley books. We will continue to work with the Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID) network to provide official recognition of reviewers’ efforts, so that reviewers receive formal credit there. As of 6 June 2023, we have over 91,000 ORCIDs up from 71,700 ORCIDs 2 years ago.
Getting Your Feedback
We value your feedback, including ideas about how we can recognize your efforts even more, improve your experience, and increase your input on the science. Feel free to send your comments to publications@agu.org. We look forward to hearing from you!
Once again: Thanks!
—Matt Giampoala (mgiampoala@agu.org, 0000-0002-0208-2738), Vice President, Publications, American Geophysical Union; and Carol Frost (0000-0002-1674-2725), Chair, AGU Publications Committee
The following people are recognized as the outstanding reviewers of 2022. Information includes who they were nominated by and the journal(s) for which they reviewed.
Ercha Aa
MIT Haystack Observatory
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Mateo Acosta
Caltech
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Oluwafemi Adeyeri
City University of Hong Kong
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Werner Alpers
Hamburg University
Earth and Space Science editors
Earth and Space Science
Stefano Alvisi
University of Ferrara
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Ning An
Beijing Normal University
Kaicun Wang
Geophysical Research Letters
Bailey Anderson
University of Oxford
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Erwin Appel
Universität Tübingen
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Damian Arévalo-Martínez
GEOMAR
Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors
Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Constantin Arnscheidt
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems
Gail Atkinson
University of Western Ontario
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Anthony Baran
Met Office, UK
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Claudia Bertini
IHE Delft Institute for Water Education
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Tom Beucler
University of Lausanne
JAMES editors
JAMES
Ankan Bhattacharya
Hooghly Engineering & Technology College
Radio Science editors
Radio Science
Lei Bi
Zhejiang University
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Andrew Binley
Lancaster University
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Daniele Brandt
Universidade de São Paulo
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems
Jochen Braunmiller
University of South Florida
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Martin Briggs
US Geological Survey
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Peter Buhler
Planetary Science Insitute
JGR: Planets editors
JGR: Planets
Hillary Burgess
NOAA
Community Science editors
Community Science Journal
Kerry Cawse-Nicholson
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA
JGR: Biogeosciences editors
JGR: Biogeosciences
Kelly Caylor
University of California, Santa Barbara
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Cristián Chadwick
Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Liao Chang
Peking University
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Benjamin Chao
Institute of Earth Sciences, Academia Sinica
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Jingyi Chen
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Matteo Convertino
Tsinghua University
Earth’s Surface editors
Earth’s Surface
Lee Cooper
University of Maryland, College Park
Marjy Friedrichs
JGR: Oceans
Carlos H. Costa
Universidad Nacional de San Luis
Tectonics editors
Tectonics
Michael Croteau
NASA
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Yifei Cui
Tsinghua University
Earth’s Surface editors
Earth’s Surface
Akshay Deoras
University of Reading
Suzana Camargo
Geophysical Research Letters
Patricia DeRepentigny
University Corporation for Atmospheric Research
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Min Ding
Macau Institute of Science and Technology
JGR: Planets editors
JGR: Planets
Travis Drake
ETH Zürich
JGR: Biogeosciences editors
JGR: Biogeosciences
Xiaojing Du
Brown University
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Yan Du
South China Sea Institute of Oceanology
C. Gnanaseelan
JGR: Oceans
Stergios Emmanouil
University of Connecticut
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Jianfang Fei
National University of Defense Technology
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Sierra Ferguson
Southwest Research Institute
Andrew Dombard
Geophysical Research Letters
Elizabeth Follett
University of Liverpool
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Michael French
Stony Brook University
Suzana Camargo
Geophysical Research Letters
Poulomi Ganguli
Indian Institute of Technology
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Yang Gao
Ocean University of China
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Mahshid Ghanbari
Colorado State University
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Sachin Ghude
Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology
Hui Su
Geophysical Research Letters
Carolina Gramcianinov
Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht
Hannah Power
JGR: Oceans
Kevin Grise
University of Virginia
Gudrun Magnusdottir
Geophysical Research Letters
Brian Harding
Space Sciences Laboratory, University of California, Berkeley
Gang Lu
Geophysical Research Letters
Margaret Hellweg
Berkeley Seismology Lab
Reviews of Geophysics editors
Reviews of Geophysics
Nick Holschuh
Amherst College
Mathieu Morlighem
Geophysical Research Letters
Kim Hoogewind
NOAA
Suzana Camargo
Geophysical Research Letters
Jie Huang
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Fanghua Xu
JGR: Oceans
Mimi Hughes
NOAA
Alessandra Giannini
Geophysical Research Letters
Jinshi Jian
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
JGR: Biogeosciences editors
JGR: Biogeosciences
Rubin Jiang
Chinese Academy of Sciences
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Youngji Joh
Princeton University
Bo Qiu
Geophysical Research Letters
Masayuki Kano
Tohoku University
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Leif Karlstrom
University of Oregon
Christian Huber
Geophysical Research Letters
Gabriel Katul
Duke University
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Shane Keating
University of New South Wales
Joe O’Callaghan
JGR: Oceans
Julia Kelson
University of Michigan
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems
Jordan Kern
NC State University
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Md. Munir Hayet Khan
INTI International University
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Hyosub Kil
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Emilie Klein
Laboratoire de géologie, Ecole normale supérieure, PSL Université
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Maarten Kleinhans
Utrecht University
Earth’s Surface editors
Earth’s Surface
Philip Klotzbach
Colorado State University
Suzana Camargo
Geophysical Research Letters
Wouter Knoben
University of Saskatchewan
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Elena Konstantinovskaya
University of Alberta
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Lida Kouhalvandi
Dogus University
Radio Science editors
Radio Science
Kristopher Kuhlman
Sandia National Laboratories
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Zachary Labe
NOAA
Gudrun Magnusdottir
Geophysical Research Letters
Valere Lambert
University of California, Santa Cruz
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Emily Lane
NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi
Ryan Mulligan
JGR: Oceans
Mathieu Lapôtre
Stanford University
Earth and Space Science editors
Earth and Space Science
Thorne Lay
University of California, Santa Cruz
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
José Ledesma
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
JGR: Biogeosciences editors
JGR: Biogeosciences
Jiuhou Lei
School of Earth and Space Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Guozhu Li
Key Laboratory of Earth and Planetary Physics
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Jiangtao Li
Wuhan University
Daoyuan Sun
Geophysical Research Letters
Enhui Liao
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
JGR: Oceans editors
JGR: Oceans
Peirong Lin
Peking University
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Jeremy Littell
United States Geological Survey
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Wenbin Liu
Chinese Academy of Sciences
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Z.-Y Liu
Peking University
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Nora Loose
University of Colorado
JAMES editors
JAMES
William Lotko
Dartmouth College
Bill Peterson
Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists
Qianli Ma
University of California Los Angeles
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Chelsea Mackaman-Lofland
Denison University
Tectonics editors
Tectonics
Adrienne Marshall
Colorado School of Mines
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Giuseppe Mascaro
Arizona State University
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Claudio Mazzoli
Universita di Padova
Earth and Space Science editors
Earth and Space Science
Chiyuan Miao
Beijing Normal University
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Meghan Miller
Australian National University
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems
Damian Murphy
Australian Antarctic Program
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Timothy Myers
University of California, San Diego
Hui Su
Geophysical Research Letters
Amitabh Nag
Los Alamos National Laboratory
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Heidi Nepf
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Stefano Nerozzi
Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona
Andrew Dombard
Geophysical Research Letters
Antônio Meira Neto
Colorado State University
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Roseanna Neupauer
University of Colorado, Boulder
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Hung Nguyen
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University
Suzana Camargo
Geophysical Research Letters
Kiwamu Nishida
The University of Tokyo
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Yukitoshi Nishimura
Boston University
AGU Advances editors
AGU Advances
Kevin Olsen
Oxford University
JGR: Planets editors
JGR: Planets
Yo-ichiro Otofuji
Kobe University
Tectonics editors
Tectonics
Elizabeth Palmer
University of Southern California
JGR: Planets editors
JGR: Planets
Geoffrey Pegram
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Geeta Persad
The University of Texas at Austin
JAMES editors
JAMES
Helen Powley
Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors
Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Amol Prakash
CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography Regional Centre
Arvind Singh
JGR: Oceans
Hongrui Qiu
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Yun Qiu
The Third Institute of Oceanography, State Oceanic Administration
Lei Zhou
JGR: Oceans
Nandini Ramesh
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation
Alessandra Giannini
Geophysical Research Letters
Andrei Runov
University of California Los Angeles
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Johan Rydberg
Umeå University
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Petr Šácha
Charles University in Prague
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Susumu Saito
Electronic Navigation Research Institute
Space Weather editors
Space Weather
Mai Sas
Western Washington University
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems editors
Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems
Howie Scher
University of South Carolina
Sarah Feakins
Geophysical Research Letters
Audrey Schillings
Umeå University
Andrew Yau
Geophysical Research Letters
Christopher Scholz
Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Ashish Sharma
University of New South Wales
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Robert Sharman
National Center for Atmospheric Research
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Zitong Shi
Chinese Academy of Sciences
GeoHealth editors
GeoHealth
Christine Shields
National Center for Atmospheric Research
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Lee Slater
Rutgers University, Newark
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Kathleen Smart
The Artic University of Norway
Quentin Williams
Geophysical Research Letters
Sindia Sosdian
Cardiff University
Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology editors
Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
Julia E. Stawarz
Northumbria University
Andrew Yau
Geophysical Research Letters
Rebekka Steffen
Lantmäteriet
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Nadine Steiger
Sorbonne Université
Anna Wåhlin
JGR: Oceans
Adam Subhas
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Nathalie Goodkin
JGR: Oceans
Lei Sun
Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Brian Tang
University at Albany
Suzana Camargo
Geophysical Research Letters
Larisa Tarasova
Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research
Valeriy Ivanov
Geophysical Research Letters
Lyla Taylor
The University of Sheffield
Earth’s Future editors
Earth’s Future
Claudia Tebaldi
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Alessandra Giannini
Geophysical Research Letters
Jun Tian
Tongji University
Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology editors
Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
Meredith Townsend
University of Oregon
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Anna Trugman
University of California, Santa Barbara
AGU Advances editors
AGU Advances
Bruce Tsurutani
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Weichao Tu
West Virginia University
Space Weather editors
Space Weather
Vishal Upendran
Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics
Space Weather editors
Space Weather
Moiz Usmani
University of Florida
GeoHealth editors
GeoHealth
Panagiotis Vergados
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Hui Su
Geophysical Research Letters
Toni Viskari
Finnish Meteorological Institute
JAMES editors
JAMES
Yuuki Wada
Osaka University
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Shan Wang
University of Maryland, College Park
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Katarzyna Warburton
Dartmouth College
Earth’s Surface editors
Earth’s Surface
Kelsey Crane Warden
Mississippi State
JGR: Planets editors
JGR: Planets
Stephanie Waterman
University of British Columbia
Takeyoshi Nagai
JGR: Oceans
Thomas Weber
University of Rochester
Global Biogeochemical Cycles editors
Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Robert Wills
University of Washington
Gudrun Magnusdottir
Geophysical Research Letters
Lynn B. Wilson
NASA
Andrew Yau
Geophysical Research Letters
Christopher Wolfe
Stony Brook University
JAMES editors
JAMES
Sin-Mei Wu
Swiss Seismological Service, ETH Zurich
JGR: Solid Earth editors
JGR: Solid Earth
Shiqing Xu
Southern University of Science and Technology
Daoyuan Sun
Geophysical Research Letters
Yoav Yair
Reichman University
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Yosuke Yamazaki
Leibniz Institute of Atmospheric Physics
Earth and Space Science editors
Earth and Space Science
Robert Yokelson
University of Montana
JGR: Atmospheres editors
JGR: Atmospheres
Hongyong Yu
Beijing Normal University
Kaicun Wang
Geophysical Research Letters
Lei Zhang
University of Colorado
Kris Karnauskas
Geophysical Research Letters
Wenjie Zhang
Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology
Earth and Space Science editors
Earth and Space Science
Yongqiang Zhang
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Water Resources Research editors
Water Resources Research
Boyang Zhao
Brown University
Sarah Feakins
Geophysical Research Letters
Hong Zhao
Auburn University
Gang Lu
Geophysical Research Letters
Xixi Zhao
Tongji University
Monika Korte
Geophysical Research Letters
Xu-Zhi Zhou
Peking University
JGR: Space Physics editors
JGR: Space Physics
Xudong Zhu
Xiamen University
JGR: Biogeosciences editors
JGR: Biogeosciences
Frank Zwaan
Institute of Geological Sciences
Tectonics editors
Tectonics