Staff at the National Science Foundation (NSF) were notified on 25 June that the agency’s office space, located in Alexandria, Va., will be taken over by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) staff, raising the question of where more than 1,800 NSF employees will work.

One NSF employee told E&E News that they had “literally zero idea” the news was coming until word spread among staff the previous evening. Many NSF employees had relocated to Northern Virginia on short notice when return-to-work orders were issued in January. NSF only moved into the newly constructed building in 2017 from its prior location in Arlington, Va.

In front of a banner reading “The New Golden Age of HUD” at a 25 June press conference, HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced that a “staggered and thoughtful” relocation process would take place. The relocation will move forward “as quickly as possible,” Michael Peters, commissioner of the Public Buildings Service for the U.S. General Services Administration, said at the press conference.

On 24 June, Jesus Soriano, president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AGFE) Local 3403, a union representing NSF staff, sent an alert to union members informing them that “HUD will take over the NSF building” and that NSF had not been involved in the decision, according to E&E News.

Speakers at the press conference did not provide details about HUD’s plans for the space. In a statement, AGFE Local 3403 indicated that the union was told that plans would include an executive suite for Turner, the construction of a new executive dining room, exclusive use of one elevator for Turner, and a gym for Turner and his family.

“While Secretary Turner and his staff are busy enjoying private dining and a custom gym, NSF employees are being displaced with no plan, no communication, and no respect,” AGFE Local 3403 wrote in the statement.

Turner rebuked the idea that the move was about personal perks. “This is not about Scott Turner. I didn’t come to government to get nice things,” Turner said. “This is about the HUD employees.”

Turner added that unsafe working conditions at the current HUD office space in Washington, D.C. were the reason for the move. “I would hope that no leader in government or otherwise would expect staff to work in an atmosphere where the air quality is questionable, leaks are nearly unstoppable, and the HVAC is almost unworkable. It’s time for a change.”

Addressing the coming transition for NSF, Peters said, “We are going to continue to support the National Science Foundation as we support every agency across the federal government to identify space that allows them to continue to fulfill their mission.”

In its statement, AGFE Local 3403 pointedly questioned the merit of the relocation plan: “At a time when they claim to be cutting government waste, it is unbelievable that government funding is being redirected to build a palace-like office for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The hypocrisy is truly dumbfounding.”

