The Landslide Blog is written by Dave Petley, who is is widely recognized as a world leader in the study and management of landslides.

I started the Landslide Blog on 16 December 2007 – that feels like a long time ago now – as a site on Blogger. In 2010, the American Geophysical Union established the AGU Blogosphere, and I moved the blog to that site at that time. For almost 13 years it has been a great home for this blog. However, you may have been aware that I have been facing technical issues with the site for a while now, which have not been the fault of the AGU. Thus, I have been looking for a new, permanent home for the Landslide Blog.

I’m delighted to say that as from today (7 August 2023) the blog has moved to the AGU Eos site. In their own words, “Eos is the science news magazine published by AGU”. This is a fantastic new home for the blog. The content will remain exactly the same, although the presentation will look a little different. The archive of older posts will remain on the old site, although the long term aim is to migrate it as well.

I want to thank all those who have been so supportive at the AGU blogosphere site, most notably Larry O’Hanlon, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help me in a myriad of ways, and to those at Eos who have supported the migration so brilliantly.

