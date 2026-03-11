A major failure triggered by heavy rainfall killed seven people.

On 8 March 2026, a moderately-sized garbage landslide occurred at the the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Processing Site in Bekasi, on the margins of Jakarta in Indonesia. The landslide, which occurred at 14:30 local time, reportedly struck a series of trucks associated with the dump. In total, seven people were killed and six people were injured. It is believed that the failure was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The location of the landslide is, I think, [-6.34265, 106.99802]. The Financial Express has posted some Reuters drone footage of the site to Youtube:-

This is still from that footage:-

The 8 March 2026 garbage landslide at the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Processing Site in Bekasi, Indonesia. Still from a Reuters video posted to Youtube by the Financial Express.

There is high quality Google Earth imagery of this area from May 2025 that appears to show little ongoing waste dumping in this portion of the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Processing Site at that time:-

Google Earth image collected in May 2025 showing the site of the 8 March 2026 garbage landslide at the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Processing Site in Bekasi, Indonesia.

As the imagery shows, at least a part of the site had become vegetated. Satellite imagery suggests that reactivation of this part of the waste dump occurred in November 2025 and expanded rapidly in the early part of 2026. This will inevitably mean that questions will be asked about the site preparation, dumping activities, waste management and drainage of this part of the site.

Asia News Network has an interesting article reflecting on the event, which includes the following:-

The deadly incident immediately drew criticism from the Environment Ministry, which urged Jakarta to halt operations at Bantar Gebang, citing the site’s unlawful status under the 2008 Waste Management Law. Open dumping, in which trash is piled without proper treatment, increases the risk of landslides, fires and environmental pollution. “This tragedy would not have occurred if the facility had been managed according to the regulations,” Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said during a site inspection, adding that officials responsible could face up to ten years in prison and fines of Rp 10 billion (US$589,970) under the 2009 Environmental Law if negligence results in casualties. Jakarta City Council member Bun Joi Phiau said the incident highlighted the capital’s longstanding waste management shortcomings. “Piles of garbage continue to mount without proper oversight, posing a serious risk of landslides. Without evaluation [and reform], incidents like this could happen again and claim even more victims,” he told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Garbage landslides are terrible events that are entirely avoidable. They claim lives, put the rescuers at high risk and generate severe environmental damage.

