Eos is welcoming June (that’s National Ocean Month in the United States) with a rhyming tradition of something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.

Our “something old” is the spectacularly upgraded, 60-years-young Alvin, probably the world’s most famous human-occupied deep-sea submersible. Alvin can now dive to 6,500 meters—a full 2,000 meters more than its previous limit—and explore 99% of the seafloor. Read all about it in “An Upgraded Alvin Puts New Ocean Depths Within Reach.”

“Something new” is the two-vehicle fleet of midsize remotely operated vehicles (mROVs) that will join the U.S. Academic Research Fleet. The mROVs will “fill the niche between large, work-class vehicles such as Jason and small vehicles used primarily for observation.”

“Something borrowed” is time on the JOIDES Resolution (JR), the legendary research vessel that retired last year. In this month’s opinion, three early-career researchers share what they learned, from sediment cores to transdisciplinary collaboration, as part of the JR’s final voyage.

Something blue? That’s the deep blue sea, of course. Dive in!

—Caryl-Sue Micalizio, Editor in Chief

Citation: Micalizio, C.-S. (2025), Submerged in science, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250199. Published on 22 June 2025.

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.