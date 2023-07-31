Source: AGU Advances

Remote sensing with satellites, or Earth Observation (EO), is becoming more and more prevalent, with open access to near real-time data. Due to its wide availability, EO data has become indispensable for addressing Earth’s and society’s most pressing problems. Most applications are now being done through cloud-computing because of its many natural advantages, including open-access software, powerful computers, and a broad user community.

Crowley et al. [2023] provide a road map for educating future problem-solvers and users of cloud-based EO. They propose that, in addition to ensuring strong technical fundamentals, the opportunities provided by cloud-based EO should also ensure that ethical considerations and how to engage with the community of users, the public, and stakeholders are taught.

Citation: Crowley, M. A., Stuhlmacher, M., Trochim, E. D., Van Den Hoek, J., Pasquarella, V. J., Szeto, S. H., et al. (2023). Pillars of cloud-based Earth observation science education. AGU Advances, 4, e2023AV000894. https://doi.org/10.1029/2023AV000894

—M. Bayani Cardenas, Editor, AGU Advances

