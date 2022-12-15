Source: AGU Advances

Snow is a complex medium which exhibits structure on different scales, structure which matters for retrieving macrophysical properties of the snow pack. Through detailed and painstaking research, Picard et al. [2022] demonstrate how they can relate microwave measurements of the snow pack bo both its microstructure and the size of its individual grains. By modeling the snow in terms of two scaling parameters, one related to the grain size, the other defining what they call polydispersity, they outline a way of physically interpreting microwave measurements of snowpack. Their theory will help rationalize measurements of snow height and water equivalent, crucial factors in snow hydrology, and help embellish a multi-spectral view of snow properties.

