Source: Radio Science

The importance of natural resource exploration has motivated extensive investigation into the means with which the characteristics of underground targets may be sensed and described. Key to advancing the fidelity of related schemes is the exploration of numerical methods that can predict anticipated behaviors and describing the accuracy with which reconstruction of occluded targets may take place. However, the features of geological porous media whose description is typically of interest exhibit variations on the micrometer scale such that the use of traditional numerical simulations is impractical.

Ji et al. [2023] suggest an alternative approach using meshless methods where shape functions are employed to solve for function points within an interpolation domain. The new “relative difference in apparent resistivity” metric is then used to describe and identify the contours of the target with results that clearly show the efficacy of the proposed framework in describing complex simulated targets.

Citation: Ji, Y., Yu, Y., Zhao, X., Wu, Y., Li, D., Guan, S., & Gao, Q. (2023). Characteristic research on electromagnetic response of two-dimensional complex structure targets based on meshless method. Radio Science, 58, e2022RS007636. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022RS007636

—Mohammad M. Al-Khaldi, Associate Editor, Radio Science

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.