Source: Geophysical Research Letters

How hurricane winds decay with the distance of the storm center is an important concept that has direct application in risk analysis and determining damage due to a storm. A theoretical model for the relationship between the azimuthal wind speed and the storm distance V(r) was developed by Emanuel in 2004, however, until now there has been no analytical solution for this theory.

Cronin [2023] presents a new analytical solution for the Emanuel [2004] model for the outer winds of the storm (outside of the core rainy region). The properties of the solution are discussed and, following Chavas et al. [2015], this new outer winds solution is merged with the inner solution wind profile of Emanuel and Rotunno [2011], leading to full storm wind profile that can be directly applied in hurricane hazard models and other applications.

Citation: Cronin, T. W. (2023). An analytic model for Tropical cyclone outer winds. Geophysical Research Letters, 50, e2023GL103942. https://doi.org/10.1029/2023GL103942

—Suzana Camargo, Editor, Geophysical Research Letters

