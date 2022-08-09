Source: AGU Advances

While paleoproxies show cooler surface temperatures during the last glacial maximum (LGM), it is also important to know how the atmospheric lapse rate changed, i.e., the degree to which temperatures also changed in the upper atmosphere. Currently available high altitude paleotemperature proxies rely on mountain glacier changes that do not provide a global signal and infer larger cooling than predicted by climate models. Banerjee et al. [2022], see also Viewpoint by Seltzer and Tyne [2022], provide a new global-scale constraint for temperature change in the upper troposphere based on small variations in the proportion of O 2 present as 18O18O. The clumped isotope value is largely set by temperature-dependent isotope exchange reactions with O 3 that have a maximum influence at 10-11 km altitude. By analyzing O 2 trapped in ice cores from the LGM, the team found a minor steepening of the global lapse rate, in accord with climate model predictions.

