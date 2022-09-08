Source: AGU Advances

Feng et al. [2022] investigated the interdependence of wet and dry regimes characterizing China’s Xinjiang region. The authors demonstrate how the precipitation has changed in an important dryland area and, by examining competing hypotheses, offer compelling explanations for discovering the underlying mechanisms. Recent hydrologic observations provide evidence of unprecedented wet conditions with historical records (and, thus, issues) linked to severe droughts. The Xinjiang region has been historically affected by water scarcity, a challenge of paramount importance considering agriculture is the determining critical (or prosperous) social and economic factor.

Citation: Feng, Y., Wang, T., Chen, Y., Zuo, L., Li, X., Xu, C., et al. [2022]. A transition towards an unusually wet condition will not alleviate water scarcity risk in Xinjiang, China. AGU Advances, 3, e2021AV000589. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021AV000589

—Tissa Illangasekare, Editor, AGU Advances

Text © 2022. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.