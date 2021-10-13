Source: Earth and Space Science

The use of an index isohypse and monthly-averaged data to represent the Northern Hemispheric circumpolar vortex (NHCPV) may oversimplify analyses, especially for identifying meteorological impacts. Bushra and Rohli [2021] adopt the technique from a recent study to delineate the NHCPV at a daily-scale and suggests that the daily NHCPVs are even more closely related to the variability in some air-sea teleconnections. A principal components analysis affirms this relation can be useful for future weather prediction at the daily scale.

This is an interesting paper that may encourage others to look at the daily connections between the NHCPV area and waviness with major atmospheric flow patterns − where the so-called extratropical Arctic Oscillation and the related North Atlantic Oscillation – are strongly correlated and the tropical El Niño/Southern Oscillation phenomenon is less directly associated. The connections between major modes of circulation are quite important to our fuller understanding of the atmosphere.

Citation: Bushra, N., & Rohli, R. V. [2021]. Relationship between atmospheric teleconnections and the Northern Hemisphere’s circumpolar vortex. Earth and Space Science, 8, e2021EA001802. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021EA001802

