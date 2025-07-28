Alex Teachey didn’t take a single science class in college. At least, not the first time.

A few years after getting a theater degree, Teachey started a casual blog surrounding his interest in astronomy. It gained a surprising number of followers, enough for him to consider being a science teacher. So he went back to school for physics and worked as a research assistant in astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History.

“That’s where I just got hooked,” he said.

Teachey now has a Ph.D. in astronomy and astrophysics but still considers his theater background an influential part of his career. He contributed regularly to the Weekly Space Hangout podcast and for years cohosted Astronomy on Tap in New York City.

“Communication is a huge part of our field,” Teachey said. Like a tree falling in the woods, “if you don’t get the word out, it might as well not have happened.”

As a grad student, Teachey led work on the first possible detection of an exomoon. The project netted significant media coverage, and his background in the performing arts prepared him to speak with the press.

He continued prioritizing science communication while searching for exomoons as a postdoc at Academica Sinica in Taipei, Taiwan. He launched the Taiwan chapter of Astronomy on Tap and led popular sessions on performance techniques for scientists.

Teachey launched an Astronomy on Tap satellite location in Taipei after cohosting the event in New York City for several years. Credit: Alex Teachey

Having moved across the world for his postdoc, Teachey now plans to shift careers again to stay in Taipei. He might work in coding. Or maybe science communication. But he’ll always be an astronomer, he said, just like he’ll always be an actor.

—J. Besl (@J_Besl), Science Writer

This profile is part of a special series in our August 2025 issue on science careers.

Citation: Besl, J. (2025), Alex Teachey: Elevating astronomy with the arts, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250255. Published on 28 July 2025.

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.