A horizontal rectangle divided approximately in half by a teal blue meandering line representing a river. To the left, the words “#AGU25 Annual Meeting” appear in white over a field of navy. To the right is a photo of a bridge spanning the Mississippi River. The New Orleans skyline can be seen in the distance between the bridge and the water. The bright flare of the Sun descending to the horizon is visible behind the bridge, and the entire scene is washed in the purplish pink of a sunset.