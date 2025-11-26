The Land Beneath Antarctica’s Ice Might Be Full of Water
Seismic surveys hint at the extent of a potential groundwater system in the White Continent.
Uranus’s Small Moons Are Dark, Red, and Water-Poor
…Except for Mab, which is even weirder than expected.
What Salty Water Means for Wild Horses
New research monitors how saltwater intrusion is affecting the behaviors of Shackleford Banks’s wild horses.
Sediments Hint at Large Ancient Martian Moon
Regular, alternating layers in Gale Crater may have been deposited as the result of tides raised by a moon at least 18 times the mass…
New Tool Maps the Overlap of Heat and Health in California
CalHeatScore creates heat wave warnings for every zip code in California, using temperature data, socioeconomic indicators, and the history of emergency room visits, to predict heat-related health risk.
