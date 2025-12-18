The future of the Amazon may rely on its past. According to new research, landscape interventions made by the forest’s pre-Columbian Indigenous inhabitants might still affect the forest’s ecological functions, including its capacity to store biomass, absorb carbon, and withstand climate change.

For centuries, academics believed that the Amazon forest’s poor soil and harsh environment were unsuitable for supporting large and complex prehistoric societies. Before the arrival of Europeans, it was thought, the Amazon was mostly untouched, occupied only by small, nomadic Indigenous groups.

But recent archaeological research, aided by remote sensing technologies such as satellites and lidar, has challenged this idea, revealing extensive pre-Columbian settlements and land modifications throughout the forest. The new findings support the view that Indigenous peoples have actively shaped the forest’s landscape for at least 13,000 years.

Landscape interventions by these early inhabitants included selectively planting and domesticating large forest areas, as well as creating fertile soils known as terra preta, or Amazonian dark earth, by composting organic matter. Some groups even built extensive settlements that left ground marks like mounds and ditches, called earthworks, which are still visible from the sky via satellite and lidar.

In 2023, geographer and remote sensing expert Vinicius Peripato from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and other researchers published a paper in Science that used lidar and mathematical models to estimate that as many as 24,000 pre-Columbian earthworks could still be hidden beneath the forest’s tree canopies.

Now, Peripato and colleagues have expanded their research to better understand the ecological effects of such large-scale land modifications by ancient forest inhabitants. In a study presented on 18 December at AGU’s Annual Meeting 2025, they used satellite and lidar imagery, along with mathematical models, to compare biomass levels both in areas of the forest where these pre-Columbian modifications were likely to be present and in places where they were not.

A forest reflects different wavelengths of light depending on the structure, density, and height of its vegetation. This property allows researchers to roughly calculate biomass levels in a forest, along with the amount of carbon the forest stores. To refine these estimates, the scientists also used vegetation maps, topographic models, and forest inventory data, providing a global picture of how much biomass the forest stores in 100-meter grids.

Researchers used lidar to image earthworks in Rio Branco in the Brazilian Amazon. From top to bottom, the layers represent the lidar point cloud colored by its height, followed by the terrain slope, hillshade, and elevation of an earthwork, all obtained after the digital removal of the forest. Credit: Vinicius Peripato

A More Resilient Forest

Using this combination of methods, the researchers compared the biomass levels in dry and wet parts of the forest from 2010 to 2020. They discovered that within both dry and wet areas, areas with evidence of pre-Columbian management (or areas likely to have had such management based on their predictive models) contained significantly more biomass than untouched regions.

This was true even during extreme weather events, especially in dry areas. In 2010 and 2020, both years marked by severe droughts, researchers found that while the regional biomass average ranged from approximately 65 to 240 megatons per hectare in dry areas, managed portions of the forest in the same regions contained from 70 to 300 megatons of biomass per hectare—about 15%–22% above the regional average.

“The results reinforce the idea that pre-Columbian management practices left a lasting ecological legacy, capable of sustaining greater biomass even under the most severe droughts of the century.”

The researchers observed the same pattern in the forest’s wet regions, though it was more subtle. They found that wet areas contained between 80 and 295 megatons of biomass per hectare in 2010 and about 69–290 megatons per hectare in 2020, whereas the parts of the forest showing evidence of human occupation and landscape management held 72–309 megatons per hectare in 2010 and between 64 and 304 megatons per hectare in 2020—approximately 6% above the regional average.

Examples of managed areas included known archaeological sites, such as monumental earthworks, and more than 2,000 confirmed patches of terra preta.

According to Peripato, these sites provide conditions that make the forest’s vegetation healthier and better able to store more biomass and carbon. “The terra preta soils retain more water and nutrients than other soils, allowing the vegetation to grow more vigorously,” he explained. “In the case of earthworks, water can accumulate in the trenches and ditches left in the soil by the old settlements, also favoring the forest growth.”

The higher an ecosystem’s biomass, the greater its carbon stock is, and the more resilient it is. High biomass levels matter especially during droughts, as they help the forest to retain soil moisture, reducing erosion and the risk of forest fires.

“The managed areas of the forest have a much more fertile soil with a greater capacity to retain water,” said Peripato. “Therefore, these areas are much more apt to resist today’s climatic changes.”

A Legacy for the Future

The researchers argue that understanding the ecological impact of this legacy is crucial to developing effective conservation strategies for the forest. Jean Ometto, a senior researcher at INPE who focuses on the ecological impacts of climate change but was not involved with the study, agreed: “It is important to look at biomass distribution in these ancient sites because it can be a reference measurement for mitigation and adaptation projects, such as restoration and reforestation initiatives.” Ometto also serves as the international secretary with AGU’s Board of Directors.

Ometto, who is involved in a project using lidar to locate new archaeological sites in the forest, emphasized the importance of constructive engagement with local Indigenous populations who continue to live in the forest today and are descendants of the region’s early inhabitants.

“Lessons learned over millennia by these communities can be applied to protect the forest today, increase carbon stocks, and make it more resilient.”

These communities, he noted, still possess knowledge about how to interact sustainably with the forest. “Lessons learned over millennia by these communities can be applied to protect the forest today, increase carbon stocks, and make it more resilient,” he said.

Peripato also believes that the Indigenous legacy of landscape modifications may provide natural climate solutions by preserving biomass, biodiversity, and ecological stability despite modern challenges. He added that the scientific community should consider not only ancient modifications but also those currently promoted by Indigenous communities.

“Many Indigenous communities that live in the forest today still do landscape modifications that might be good for the ecosystem,” he said. “We have to try to understand these communities and how they see and manage the forest. I believe that they already have many of the answers.”

—Sofia Moutinho (@sofiamoutinho.bsky.social), Science Writer

Citation: Moutinho, S. (2025), How ancient Indigenous societies made today’s Amazon more resilient, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250478. Published on 18 December 2025.

