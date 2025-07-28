Though winds may shift, science perseveres. And so do scientists. Whether change pushes them in new directions or strengthens their resolve, scientists find ways to keep doing important work.

The stories that follow highlight the journeys of scientists who have been blown off course, let the winds carry them, and stood tall in the breeze.

When, from the age of 11, one scientist knew she wanted to drive rovers on Mars, she made it happen.

When a young man saw his Narragansett community’s concerns about the degradation of local landscapes and waters, that—along with his family’s Traditional Knowledges—set him on the path to becoming a soil conservationist.

When an earthquake shook an aspiring actress’s world (and her apartment), she enthusiastically asked how he could help.

When an atmospheric scientist pushed through her childhood fear of storms, she found a career studying extreme weather.

Along the way, all of the scientists profiled here connected communities, made discoveries, and had some wild adventures. May their inspiring stories help you weather whatever comes your way.

—The Editors

