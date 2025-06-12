On 17 May 2025, a failure occurred in a mine waste facility at the Tawau gold mine in Malaysia. Images suggest that this might have been an overtopping event in a contaminated water storage pond.

On 17 May 2025, there was a failure of a mine waste storage facility at Bukit Mantri in Malaysia. The precise circumstances of this event, and its consequences, are not entirely clear to me. However, it appears that a substantial amount of cyanide has escaped, possibly reaching the Kalumpang River.

The event occurred at a gold mine at Bukit Mantri, which is located at [4.5095, 118.1094]. Reports suggest that a tailings dam or water retention dam failed on 17 May 2025. There is reportedly a video that captured the event, although I have been unable to track this down. The still below, posted in a report by Tuhua Bambangan, reportedly shows the event:-

Image reportedly showing the failure of a mine waste storage facility at the Tawau gold mine in Bukit Mantri, Malaysia. Image from a video, originally posted by Tuhau Bambangan.

If this is indeed the reported failure then it appears to have been an overtopping event. A report in Sabah News Today has an image of the aftermath, which is consistent with the above image, showing a major break in the dam.

The Planet Labs satellite image below shows the mine site at Bukit Mantri, captured two days before the failure on 15 May 2025. I have circled the most likely location of the failure:-

Satellite image of the Bukit Mantri mine site before the mine waste storage facility failure. Image copyright Planet Labs, used with permission. Image dated 15 May 2025.

The image below was captured on 25 May 2025, eight days after the failure:-

Satellite image of the Bukit Mantri mine site after the mine waste storage facility failure. Image copyright Planet Labs, used with permission. Image dated 25 May 2025.

And here is a slider to compare the two images:-

Before and after Planet Labs images of the possible location of the Bukit Mantri wine waste failure.

I think the break in the dam is probably just visible, with some sediment deposited on the downstream side, although a higher resolution is needed for certainty.

The operators of the mine have been ordered to cease operations, and there are calls for a proper investigation. Concerns had been raised about this site for a while – for example, Sabah News Today published an article two months ago in which they claimed that:

“A subsidiary of Alumas Resource Berhad has been identified as currently conducting illegal gold mineral mining operations in Bukit Mantri, Balung Tawau.”

I have repeatedly written about mine waste failures over the years. It is depressing that 2025 has, to date, been a bumper year for such events.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to loyal reader Steven for spotting this event, and to Planet Labs for their amazing images.

Planet Team. 2024. Planet Application Program Interface: In Space for Life on Earth. San Francisco, CA. https://www.planet.com/

