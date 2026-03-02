An occupied vehicle was crushed, but the person in the car escaped unhurt.
On 1 March 2026, a very dramatic rockfall occurred in Fjæra in Etne in Vestland county, Norway. The rockfall, which originated on a steep rock slope on the flanks of Åkrafjorden, did not kill anyone, but it crushed a pick-up truck (see below). This event is a near-miss in terms of fatalities.
The rockfall was captured on video from the other side of the fjord. This has been posted to media sites and to Reddit:-
The aftermath was captured in a photo that has been released by the owner of the vehicle, Frode Mæland:-
Unbelievably, the car was occupied at the time of the rockfall, but the person (Christian Lee) was unharmed.
It appears that the location of this event at Fjæra is [59.87357, 6.38121], although this is unconfirmed.
The road is now closed for further investigation.