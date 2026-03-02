An occupied vehicle was crushed, but the person in the car escaped unhurt.

On 1 March 2026, a very dramatic rockfall occurred in Fjæra in Etne in Vestland county, Norway. The rockfall, which originated on a steep rock slope on the flanks of Åkrafjorden, did not kill anyone, but it crushed a pick-up truck (see below). This event is a near-miss in terms of fatalities.

The rockfall was captured on video from the other side of the fjord. :-

The aftermath was captured in a photo that has been released by the owner of the vehicle, Frode Mæland:-

The aftermath of the 1 March 2026 rockfall Fjæra in Etne in Norway. Image released by Frode Mæland.

Unbelievably, the car was occupied at the time of the rockfall, but the person (Christian Lee) was unharmed.

It appears that the location of this event at Fjæra is [59.87357, 6.38121], although this is unconfirmed.

The road is now closed for further investigation.

Text © 2026. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.