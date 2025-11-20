Planet imagery shows the massive coal waste landslide at Mae Moh Mine. The failure was about 4.8 km long and 1.4 km wide

As I noted in an earlier post on this blog, at about 4 am on 4 November 2025, a very large landslide occurred in a coal waste pile at the Mae Moh Mine in Thailand. News reports have indicated that this failure, which occurred in a slope formed from coal waste material, caused significant damage.

Unfortunately, this area is very often cloudy, so obtaining good satellite imagery is a challenge. However, Planet captured an image on 15 November 2025 that shows a substantial part of the landslide.

The image below was captured on 28 October 2025, showing the site:-

The site of the 4 November 2025 landslide at Mae Moh Mine in Thailand. Image copyright Planet, captured on 28 October 2025, used with permission.

This image shows the aftermath of the landslide:-

The aftermath of the 4 November 2025 landslide at Mae Moh Mine in Thailand. Image copyright Planet, captured on 15 November 2025, used with permission.

And here is a slider to allow the images to be compared:-

The crown of the landslide is to the west, with movement in an eastward direction. The landslide is very large – a rough estimate is 4.77 km long and 1.37 km wide. The archive of satellite image suggests that three was large-scale dumping of mine waste in the area that became the head scarp in the weeks ahead of the landslide. This freshly deposited material can be clearly seen in the pre-failure material, and is also discernible, after the failure. The presence of this material is a good starting point in terms of understanding the causes.

Cleaning up this site is going to be a very major, and very expensive, task.

Reference

Planet Team 2025. Planet Application Program Interface: In Space for Life on Earth. San Francisco, CA. https://www.planet.com/

