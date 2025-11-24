Over the weekend, Planet captured near-perfect images of the Mae Moh Mine landslide in Thailand.

Last week, I posted a set of Planet satellite images that captured most of the 4 November 2025 landslide at Mae Moh Mine in Thailand. However, there was considerable cloud in the imagery, which prevented a full understanding of the landslide. Over the last few days, near perfect conditions have allowed a full, cloud-free image to be captured by Planet:-

The aftermath of the 4 November 2025 landslide at Mae Moh Mine in Thailand. Image copyright Planet, captured on 22 and 23 November 2025, used with permission.

This image is a composite of two sets captured on 22 and 23 November 2025. The crown of the landslider is on the west side, with the failure moving towards the east.

I think there are twof interesting aspects to this landslide. The first is the light coloured material in the upper part of the landslide – this is the mine waste that was being deposited shortly before the failure. It is the dumping of this mine waste that is my primary hypothesis for the cause of this landslide.

The second is the configuration towards the toe of the landslide (on the east side of the image). This is the area in question:-

The lower part of the 4 November 2025 landslide at Mae Moh Mine in Thailand. Image copyright Planet, captured on 22 and 23 November 2025, used with permission.

I have placed a marker at a key point on the image. The main part of the landslide terminates in the area of the marker, but a smaller flow type failure has then developed from this point. This appears to have been quite mobile – note how a lobe has moved to the north. The main portion has moved generally eastward, with one lobe reaching the pond, and another moving towards the southwest. There are indications that this SW tending portion might have been the final movement. The distance from marker to toe is over 1,400 metres – this was a major event in its own right. I’m quite intrigued by this lower failure – was this saturated mine waste that failed through undrained loading, for example?

It is worth reiterating that the 4th November 2025 event is not the first major failure of waste at Mae Moh Mine – a 70 million cubic metre failure occurred on 18 March 2018. In fact, I wrote about that landslide too, back at the time of the failure. I included this quote, originally from The Nation:-

Maliwan Nakwirot, a resident living near the mine in Lampang, yesterday said a landslide in the area on Sunday was the result of misconduct by the mine operator, which had been piling excavated soil into unstable piles instead to storing it in abandoned mine pits. It is not the first time that there have been landslides at Mae Moh mine. There have already been three major landslides at the mine since last year, as these mountains of soil are not stable and are ready to slide anytime,” Maliwan said.

Interesting! Finally, a brief note as to the scale of this landslide. It covers an area of about 5.7 km2 – this is extremely large. The 2018 failure covered an area of 1.56 km2 and had a volume of 70 million m3. The surface area of this failure is about 3.65 times as large. The volume is unlikely to scale in a linear manner, but might seem to indicate that the volume may exceed 100 million m3? To put that in context, the infamous 2013 Bingham Canyon landslide was “only” 55 million m3.

Reference

Planet Team 2025. Planet Application Program Interface: In Space for Life on Earth. San Francisco, CA. https://www.planet.com/

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.