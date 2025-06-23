27 people were killed by a massive channelised debris flow in China last year.

On 3 August 2024, a large debris flow occurred in the Ridi valley, Kangding, Sichuan Province, China. This event is described in a paper (Cheng et al. 2025) just published in the journal Landslides. Whilst the paper itself is behind a paywall, this link should provide access to it.

This event is a really good example of a phenomenon that keeps cropping up, namely multiple shallow landslides that transition into a highly destructive channelised debris flow, generated by extremely intense rainfall. The value of the Ridi valley example is that Cheng et al.(2025) have forensically investigated this particular event.

The outlet of the Ridi valley is located at [30.069422, 102.105085]. This is a Google Earth image of the site from September 2022:-

Google Earth image of the Ridi valley from September 2022.

This is quite remarkable terrain – the linear distance from the top of the catchment to the main channel is about 9.5 km, but the elevation difference is over 4,000 metres. Thus, the catchment is exceptionally steep. Debris flows have been recorded in the Ridi valley in 1952, 1963, 1966, and 1982. Note the large fan at the junction with the maion channel, which is populated and is crossed by a key road (China National Expressway G4218).

I have downloaded a Planet Labs image of the site from 1 August 2024 and draped it onto the Google Earth DEM:-

Satellite image of the Ridi valley before the 3 August 2024 landslides ad debris flow. Image copyright Planet Labs draped onto the Google Earth DEM, used with permission. Image dated 1 August 2024

And here is a Planet Labs image from 5 August of the site, showing the aftermath of the landslides and debris flow:-

Satellite image of the Ridi valley after the 3 August 2024 landslides ad debris flow. Image copyright Planet Labs, draped onto the Google Earth DEM, used with permission. Image dated 5 August 2024.

And here is an image compare:-

Images copyright Planet Labs.

The Planet Labs images show multiple shallow landslides in the catchment and also the track of the debris flow. Cheng et al.( 2025) have mapped 28 shallow landslides and four rock slope collapses in the catchment. These had a total volume of about 12,000 cubic metres. It is fascinating to note that the local rain gauges did not record any substantial rainfall at the time of the event, suggesting that the trigger was a highly localised rainstorm.

The initial 12,000 m3 of landslide material combined to form a debris flow that eroded a further 31,000 m3 from the slopes below, and 337,000 m3 from the channel to form a debris flow with a total volume of 380,000 m3. Thus, the initial slope failures constituted just 3.2% of the total debris flow volume. This is the epitome of a cascading event.

Cheng et al.( 2025) do not document the detailed impact of the 2024 Ridi valley debris flow, saying just that “the disaster had severe impacts on local residents and infrastructure.” The Planet Labs image suggests that this might have been very severe:-

Satellite image of the Ridi valley after the 3 August 2024 landslides ad debris flow. Image copyright Planet, draped onto the Google Earth DEM, used with permission. Image dated 5 August 2024.

A news report at the time indicated that up to 27 people were killed. Xinhua published this image of the impact on Ridi:-

The aftermath of the 3 August 2025 debris flow in the Ridi valley. Image published by Xinhua.

