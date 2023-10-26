Overview: The wonderful Save the Hills blog has documented the long terms effects on downstream communities of the 4 October 2023 GLOF in Sikkim, India.

The Landslide Blog is written by Dave Petley, who is widely recognized as a world leader in the study and management of landslides.

The ever-reliable Save the Hills blog has a fascinating post about the impact of the 4 October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Sikkim, India. The lead author on the blog, Retired Wing Commander Praful Rao, travelled down the Teesta river, which was the path of the GLOF, documenting the damage. He has posted an invaluable photographic record to the Save the Hills blog.

There is huge richness in his report, but I will highlight two elements. First, the level of damage is very high. This image, for example, shows river sediment left by the flood:-

The aftermath of the 4 October 2023 GLOF in the Teesta valley of India. Image by Praful Rao, posted to the Save the Hills blog.

As Praful’s caption says:-

Chand Adhikari who works for an IRCON contractor stayed in this rented home with 12 other workers. He is standing on what used to be a dining room for them. The GLOF buried everything and they have been told not to excavate for fear of army explosives which maybe buried in the sand.

Which is truly tragic and unacceptable.

Secondly, the flood has now destabilised slopes along the river through toe erosion, which will lead to long term problems. Praful has an image that demonstrates this ongoing problem – the local population reports that slope movement is continuing:-

Damage to the infrastructure of Tessta Bazaar, probably caused by slope movement in the aftermath of the 4 October 2023 GLOF in Sikkim. Image by Praful Rao, posted to the save the Hills blog.

The issue with landslides on the Teesta in the aftermath of the GLOF was originally highlighted by Dan Shugar of the University of Calgary in Canada:-

About a dozen small landslides into Kambara River in Papua New Guinea (including on largish one that grew as a result of the EQ), resulting from the swarm of earthquakes in the past few days. Other small landslides in adjacent rivers but I've not seen any massive ones. @planet pic.twitter.com/osroTEYbqR — Dan Shugar (@WaterSHEDLab) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, a landslide dam on the Teesta has also been identified by Ashim Sattar of IIT Bhubaneswar in India:-

#sikkimflood #newlake

~30 km downstream of the South Lhonak lake, a GLOF-triggered landslide blocked the river channel, where a new landslide-damaged lake is formed. The lake has drained partially through a channel beneath the landslide debris but still exists@raishashikant6 pic.twitter.com/bLvvigwFkE — Ashim Sattar (@GlacierHazards) October 21, 2023

Work continues to understand the causes of the GLOF. It is highly probable that the trigger was a landslide into the glacial lake, which induced overtopping. Unfortunately, there is good evidence that the slope is continuing to cause problems:-

Over the weekend, additional landsliding on South Lhonak Lake moraine in Sikkim, India as viewed by @planet satellites. This is not surprising, considering the streams running along the moraine, which are likely saturating the slopes, reducing their strength. #teestariver #GLOF https://t.co/VPUEoy8SIJ pic.twitter.com/2jrEyEvCxY — Dan Shugar (@WaterSHEDLab) October 16, 2023

Monitoring is needed at this site.

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.