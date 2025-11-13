This month, Eos is meeting the moment “Where Science Connects Us” with deep dives into the state of the geoscience profession (“Eight Ways to Encourage Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Discussions at Conferences”) and some ATLAS-sized enthusiasm for a comet (“How an Interstellar Interloper Spurred Astronomers into Action”), as well as research updates (“Tracing Black Carbon’s Journey to the Ocean”) and quirky queries (whither Planet Y.)

AGU’s annual meeting is in New Orleans this year, and our feature story, a forward-looking analysis of the ways hurricane forecasting has grown in breadth and depth since Hurricane Katrina, is a great read for those attending AGU25. It’s a great read for those who aren’t at the meeting, too—a reminder of the relevance and importance of Earth and space sciences for discovery and solution-based inquiry.

So follow the path of the Mighty Mississippi as you let Eos show where science connects us to Earth, space, and each other.

—Caryl-Sue Micalizio, Editor in Chief

Citation: Micalizio, C.-S. (2025), Where science connects us, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250423. Published on 13 November 2025.

Text © 2025. AGU. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.