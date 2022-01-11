Source: Water Resources Research

Cohen and Herman [2021] present a novel methodology for choosing and operating water resource systems into an uncertain future. This study represents a significant breakthrough in the field of climate adaptation. Their research examines multiple planning options and provides new insights into the performance of dynamic adaptation strategies.

The methodology is applied to the northern California reservoir system, to examine options for sustainably managing the contested water resources. The methods are transferable to other challenging water management situations. The authors offer a compelling comparative analysis between robust and non-robust adaptation policies, yielding insights on how to balance quick and correct adaptation.

Citation: Cohen, J. S., & Herman, J. D. [2021]. Dynamic adaptation of water resources systems under uncertainty by learning policy structure and indicators. Water Resources Research, 57, e2021WR030433. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021WR030433

—Jim Hall, Editor, Water Resources Research