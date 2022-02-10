Source: Geophysical Research Letters

For many years, hydrologists and geomorphologists made no distinction between soils with different dominant clay minerals, despite their characteristic differences between tropical and temperate environments. Specifically, tropical regions are dominated by a different type of dominant soil clay mineral, kaolinite, that has a distinct impact on soil microstructure and mechanical properties.

Soils rich in kaolinite have been associated with soil hydraulic properties that deviate significantly from those for soils in temperate areas with the same clay content. Lehmann et al. [2021] develops novel models based on physical properties of clay mineral type to account for their hydraulic differences. This research develops new type prognostic equations describing soil hydraulic properties that can be used by the Earth-System Models to improve global predictions of water fluxes, erosion, and natural hazards.

Citation: Lehmann, P., Leshchinsky, B., Gupta, S., Mirus, B. B., Bickel, S., Lu, N., & Or, D. [2021]. Clays are not created equal: How clay mineral type affects soil parameterization. Geophysical Research Letters, 48, e2021GL095311. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL095311

―Valeriy Ivanov, Editor, Geophysical Research Letters