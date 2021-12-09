Source: Water Resources Research

The rhizosphere, the volume of soil that surrounds the fine roots of plants, has unique biological, chemical, and physical properties that regulate plants nutrient uptake, water retention, microbial activity. Plants exert some control over the rhizosphere properties by exporting various compounds, such as sugar, amino acids, and various polymer-like substances. The latter compounds act as a sort of glue that reduces water and nutrient transport through the rhizosphere by blocking flow through some of the soil pore spaces.

Although the processes responsible for transporting nutrient are essential to plant growth and overall soil health, most studies have focused only on water transport while. Paporisch et al. [2021] make a significant advance in the understanding of nutrient transport through the rhizosphere by developing a comprehensive experimental approach combined with physically based models that aid in the interpretation of the experimental data. The approach is repeatable and provides a robust framework for testing hypotheses under a variety of soil textures and plant types. Importantly, the study helps to highlight the importance of soil transport in the rhizosphere.

Citation: Paporisch, A., Bavli, H., Strickman, R. J., Neumann, R. B., & Schwartz, N. [2021]. Root exudates alters nutrient transport in soil. Water Resources Research, 57, e2021WR029976. https://doi.org/10.1029/2021WR029976

