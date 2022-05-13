Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Tomographic studies typically employ a single forward/inverse modelling formalism to derive models of subsurface properties. Various formalisms may involve different approximations and parameterizations leading to different biases. Moreover, many studies are motivated by “low-dimensional” questions that are addressed through human-biased interpretation of the “high-dimensional” and intrinsically biased model.

Zhao et al. [2022] demonstrate how multiple tomographic formalisms can be used simultaneously to remedy these deficiencies. They do so through an elegant probabilistic interrogation-theoretic framework applied to toy and real-world examples that validate their approach and serve as tutorials for tomographic practitioners.

Citation: Zhao, X., Curtis, A., & Zhang, X. (2022). Interrogating subsurface structures using probabilistic tomography: An example assessing the volume of Irish Sea basins. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, 127, e2022JB024098. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JB024098

—Michael Bostock, Editor, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Text © 2022. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.