Source: Water Resources Research

Rocks are important in subsurface engineering, but they are mostly invisible, extremely heterogeneous, and difficult to access. Thus, data on rock properties is scarce and uncertainties are large.

Liu et al. [2025] provide new AI technologies to augment existing rock data sets, which maintain important geometric characteristics. Now realistic rock images can be generated with this technology that are useful in the quantification of uncertainties. In addition, an analysis workflow is proposed to check the quality of the generated images, lending confidence in the obtained results. While currently the methods are limited to 2D images, the approaches could be applicable in 3D in the future.

Citation: Liu, L., Chang, B., Prodanović, M., & Pyrcz, M. J. (2025). AI-based digital rocks augmentation and assessment metrics. Water Resources Research, 61, e2024WR037939. https://doi.org/10.1029/2024WR037939

—Stefan Kollet, Editor, Water Resources Research

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.