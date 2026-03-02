Source: AGU Advances

The study of tectonic modifications is essential to understand how Earth’s surface changes over time, shaping mountains, oceans, and continents. It is also crucial for predicting natural hazards like earthquakes and volcanoes. The lithosphere of cratons – ancient and stable continental regions – carry a long history of tectonic modifications that are revealed by increasingly available Earth observations.

Yang et al. [2026] use ambient noise tomography to reveal deep (about 60 kilometers) seismic low velocity anomalies beneath the Illinois and Michigan basins. These perturbations are attributed to lithospheric modifications leading to an uplift of the terrestrial crust of about 3.5 kilometers in the late Paleozoic to the early Mesozoic. The findings present links between geodynamic drivers and geological records and offer implication to improve our understanding of how deep Earth processes shape the surface environment and therefore landscape evolution.

Citation: Yang, X., Peng, L., Stevens Goddard, A., & Liu, L. (2026). Lithospheric delamination below the North American midcontinent ceased subsidence in cratonic basins. AGU Advances, 7, e2025AV002051. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025AV002051

