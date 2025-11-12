AGU Publications is pleased to announce five new Editors-in-Chief (EiCs) to join our journals program in 2026. Each of them were appointed to continue the great work done by their predecessors.

We thank the following outgoing EiCs for their leadership and contributions during their terms:

JGR: Space Physics: Michael Balikhin (deceased, 26 October 2025), University of Sheffield, UK, EiC 2020-2025,

Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology: Matthew Huber, Purdue University, United States, EiC 2020-2025,

Perspectives of Earth and Space Scientists: Michael Wysession, Washington University in St Louis, United States, EiC 2019-2025,

Space Weather: Noé Lugaz, University of New Hampshire, United States, EiC 2019-2025,

Tectonics: Taylor Schildgen, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, Germany, EiC 2020-2025.

And a warm welcome to their successors:

JGR: Space Physics Natalia Ganjushkina

University of Michigan, USA and Finnish Meteorological Institute, Finland Note: Natalia’s full term will begin on January 1, 2026. Following the sad news of Michael Balikhin’s passing, Natalia has graciously agreed to serve as Interim Editor-in-Chief for the remainder of 2025, ensuring a smooth transition and continued leadership for the journal.

Tectonics Giulio Viola Università di Bologna, Italy

AGU journals’ Editor-in-Chief searches are conducted through an open call and managed by dedicated Search Committees. The composition of each committee follows a defined process and coordination between the Publications staff team and the Publications Committee. Search Committees make their recommendations to the Publications Committee, which ensures diversity and balance across all searches conducted during the year. The Publications Committee then forwards its final recommendations for a reputation review performed by leaders of the Board, Council, Leadership Development/Governance Committee, and staff partners. We extend our sincere thanks to all these colleagues for their invaluable contributions to this important process.

Citation: AGU Publications (2025), Announcing new AGU journal editors-in-chief starting in 2026, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO255034. Published on 12 November 2025.

This article does not represent the opinion of AGU, Eos, or any of its affiliates. It is solely the opinion of the author(s).

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.