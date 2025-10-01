Research & Developments is a blog for brief updates that provide context for the flurry of news regarding law and policy changes that impact science and scientists today.

At 12:01 a.m. this morning, the U.S. federal government shut down. This shutdown comes after weeks of negotiations and pressure tactics failed to bring Congressional Republicans and Democrats together on a budget for the 2026 fiscal year or a continuing resolution to fund the government for a few more weeks.

The federal government has experienced numerous shutdowns over the past decade, the longest of which happened during the first Trump administration and lasted 35 days.

This shutdown, however, may be different, and far more devastating, for the federal workers, including scientists, who live and work across the nation.

In a typical shutdown, employees and contractors who are deemed nonessential to government function, including most workers at science and science-adjacent agencies, are furloughed (temporarily suspended) without pay. Those whose jobs are deemed essential work without pay. Employees receive backpay when the shutdown lifts, but contractors do not.

As of this morning, the shutdown has been proceeding as before.

“The plan to exploit a shutdown to purge federal workers is illegal, unconstitutional, and deeply disturbing.”

But experts are watching how the Trump administration proceeds, as, earlier this week, it ordered all agencies to prepare plans for mass firings and reductions in force (RIFs), not furloughs, should a shutdown occur. According to the White House’s Office of Personnel Management, RIF plans must work within the budget outlined by the President’s Budget Request (PBR). On top of this, thousands of federal workers took offers of deferred resignation earlier this year and have been on paid leave for months. With the shutdown, they may be officially out of jobs.

Exceptions to the shutdown include departments that align with the president’s agenda and received money from his domestic policy megabill, such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, along with a few essential services like Medicare and Social Security.

Trump had doubled down on the threat to fire federal employees yesterday afternoon, which spurred a set of federal employee unions to file a lawsuit alleging that the threats are an unlawful abuse of power.

“The plan to exploit a shutdown to purge federal workers is illegal, unconstitutional, and deeply disturbing,” Tim Whitehouse, the executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, said in a statement. “To weaponize it as a tool to destroy the civil service would mark a dangerous slide into lawlessness and further consolidate power in the Executive Branch.”

These mass firing plans, poised to radically downsize and reshape the federal government, have not yet been implemented and it’s unclear if or when that will change. In preparation for possible firings, the Interior Department instructed employees to take home government laptops and cellphones to be able to receive updates.

Nonetheless, until this shutdown is resolved many federal science agencies have largely ceased operations or are working with very limited capacity. Some agencies that have submitted revised shutdown plans, like NOAA and the U.S. Geological Survey, have not yet received approval for the plans, leaving significant uncertainty about what parts of an agency will be allowed to legally operate.

Below is a nonexhaustive list of science-related agencies and how they are being affected by the shutdown.

“It’s incredibly difficult to predict what the federal research enterprise might look like on the other side.”

We don’t know how long this shutdown will last. But the Office of Management and Budget’s posture means “there are likely to be more questions than answers about the operating status of science agencies,” Cole Donovan, associate director of science & technology ecosystems at the Federation of American Scientists, wrote in an email to Eos. “It’s incredibly difficult to predict what the federal research enterprise might look like on the other side.”

Eos will be following news related to this shutdown and monitoring impacts to the federal workforce and larger scientific community. If you have a tip, suggestion, or personal story to share about how this shutdown has affected you, please email us at [email protected].

–Grace van Deelen (@gvd.bsky.social) and Kimberly M. S. Cartier (@astrokimcartier.bsky.social), Staff Writers

These updates are made possible through information from the scientific community. Do you have a story about how changes in law or policy are affecting scientists or research? Send us a tip at [email protected] .

