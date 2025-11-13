Earth’s largest mass extinction occurred around 252 million years ago, wiping out the majority of marine and terrestrial life, disrupting the global carbon cycle for several hundred thousand years, and earning the title “the Great Dying.” Global warming, changing temperature gradients, shifts in nutrient cycling, and oxygen depletion wiped out 81% of all marine life at the time.

But cooler, relatively high latitude marine environments may have been refuges for species escaping volatile climate conditions elsewhere. Buchwald et al. examined rock samples from the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, Norway, and identified high levels of lipid biomarkers in rocks dated soon after the Permian-Triassic extinction. Though the exact organism producing these molecules is unknown, it is likely a group of phytoplankton. This finding suggests that the cooler waters of the paleo-ocean allowed this primary producer to bloom and sustain remaining sea life.

The researchers collected 32 rock samples from Svalbard taken from layers formed pre- and postextinction and compared them with samples taken from other locations, such as northern Italy, southern China, and Türkiye. All represent warmer regions surrounding the prehistoric Tethys Ocean, a precursor to the modern Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. The team examined the samples for C 33 –n-alkylcyclohexane (C 33 –n-ACH) and phytanyl toluene, molecular fossils that act like fingerprints of ancient marine life.

In the Svalbard samples dated after the Permian-Triassic extinction event, C 33 –n-ACH levels were 10 times higher than in samples from before the event. The researchers note that the preextinction samples likely experienced more degradation, but that alkylcyclohexane biomarkers are relatively resistant to such degradation, meaning the higher amounts detected after the extinction point to a true increase in the biomarker. In the samples taken from warmer regions, far less C 33 –n-ACH overall was detected, but a similar increase in abundance after the extinction event occurred.

Phytanyl toluene was largely absent from the Svalbard samples before the extinction and showed a similarly dramatic increase in the extinction’s aftermath. It was not present in the tropical samples, suggesting that it was produced by a different phytoplankton than the species that produced the C 33 –n-ACH.

Overall, these findings suggest that the phytoplankton producers of these biomarkers remained stable and thrived in cooler waters during a time when warmer waters were unable to support significant marine life, the researchers say. (AGU Advances, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025AV001785, 2025)

