This year, our ocean issue recognizes the United Nations Ocean Decade with a close look at the carbon cycle in the deep blue sea. In “Our Evolving Understanding of Biological Carbon Export” researchers analyze the processes and organisms that make up the biological carbon pump. Authors of the opinion “The Science We Need to Assess Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal” encourage scientists to develop standards for judging the effectiveness of carbon dioxide removal methods. Finally, with research presented at AGU23, we examine when and how carbonate corals made a new island in the Philippines. Dive in!
—Caryl-Sue Micalizio, Editor in Chief
Citation: Micalizio, C.-S. (2024), A closer look-sea at the ocean’s carbon cycle, Eos, 105, https://doi.org/10.1029/2024EO240037. Published on 25 January 2024.
Text © 2024. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0
Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.
