The trend of the global ocean sink for anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a topic of current debate. Using three decades of observations of inorganic carbon in the ocean, Müller et al. [2023] find that ocean storage since 1994 grew at a constant rate of ~28 Pg carbon (C) per decade. However, greater increases in atmospheric CO 2 from 2004 to 2014 indicate that ocean uptake in the recent decade was 15 ± 11% lower than expected based on the relationship between ocean uptake and atmospheric increase from 1994 to 2004. The authors attribute this to both a decrease in the ocean buffer capacity and changes in ocean circulation. The latter is also reflected in the decadal variability of accumulation patterns. Estimates of changes in ocean C storage were significantly greater than those derived from air-sea CO 2 fluxes, suggesting changes in the ‘natural’ C inventory. These results emphasize the vulnerability of the ocean C sink to climate change.

