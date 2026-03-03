Source: AGU Advances

The Amazonian forest takes up atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), thus helping to buffer the effect of global anthropogenic emissions on climate. As the climate changes, however, this previously reliable carbon sink may be at risk. Extreme weather events, such as the drought of 2023 in the Amazon region, are becoming more common. Although the Amazonian forest is adapted to climatic variation and drought to some extent, severe drought can lead to reduced photosynthesis and greater emissions from fires. Estimating this effect at a scale as large as the Amazon Basin is challenging.

Botía et al. [2026] use multiple approaches that generally show a net release of carbon from the basin during 2023, although there are differences among methodologies. Satellite-based measurements, biogeochemical models, and CO 2 concentrations measured at a tall tower indicated a regional net release of carbon, but of varying amounts. A more localized method of tower-based eddy covariance measurements showed a net uptake of CO 2 , indicating that the local patch of forest was responding differently than the basin-wide estimates. In an accompanying Viewpoint, Liu [2026], these complex responses are nicely explained and summarized by the author.

—Eric Davidson, Editor, AGU Advances

