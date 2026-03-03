Diagrams from the study.
Estimates of the carbon flux for the Amazon region depend upon the scale and method by which they are measured. Panel A shows that a satellite-based method and biogeochemical models estimated a net release of carbon for the whole basin in 2023, although the satellite-based estimate was smaller (indicated by the sizes of the upward yellow arrows). Panel B also shows a net release of carbon (upward yellow arrow) for the shaded region upwind (east) of a tall tower (ATTO) located in the central Amazon (indicated by a red triangle), using continuous CO 2 concentration measurements from the tower combined with a gas transport model. In contrast, panel C shows a net uptake of carbon for the local region immediately around the same tower using the eddy covariance method. Credit: Liu [2026], Figure 1
Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors.
Source: AGU Advances

The Amazonian forest takes up atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), thus helping to buffer the effect of global anthropogenic emissions on climate. As the climate changes, however, this previously reliable carbon sink may be at risk. Extreme weather events, such as the drought of 2023 in the Amazon region, are becoming more common. Although the Amazonian forest is adapted to climatic variation and drought to some extent, severe drought can lead to reduced photosynthesis and greater emissions from fires. Estimating this effect at a scale as large as the Amazon Basin is challenging.

Botía et al. [2026] use multiple approaches that generally show a net release of carbon from the basin during 2023, although there are differences among methodologies. Satellite-based measurements, biogeochemical models, and CO2 concentrations measured at a tall tower indicated a regional net release of carbon, but of varying amounts. A more localized method of tower-based eddy covariance measurements showed a net uptake of CO2, indicating that the local patch of forest was responding differently than the basin-wide estimates. In an accompanying Viewpoint, Liu [2026], these complex responses are nicely explained and summarized by the author.

Citations:

Botía, S., Dias-Júnior, C. Q., Komiya, S., van der Woude, A. M., Terristi, M., de Kok, R. J., et al. (2026). Reduced vegetation uptake during the extreme 2023 drought turns the Amazon into a weak carbon source. AGU Advances, 7, e2025AV001658. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025AV001658

Liu, J. (2026). The growing threat of extreme drought-heat to the Amazon carbon sink. AGU Advances, 7, e2026AV002309. https://doi.org/10.1029/2026AV002309

—Eric Davidson, Editor, AGU Advances

The logo for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15 is at left. To its right is the following text: The research reported here supports Sustainable Development Goal 15. AGU is committed to supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.
Text © 2026. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0
Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.