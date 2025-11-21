Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Continental extension often unfolds in multiple deformation phases, where earlier faults steer the geometry and behavior of later ones. In a new study, Liu et al. [2025] explore the complexity of fault interaction by analogue modeling.

The models reveal how shifts in stress—from biaxial to triaxial and back—govern the evolution of the fault network. In the triaxial phase, faults from the earlier biaxial phase are reactivated and new conjugate faults appear. When stress shifts back to biaxial, older faults may become inactive or partly reactivated. Stress conditions determine whether old faults block or guide the growth of new ones. Their modeling results are applied to explain the patterns of abandoned, reactivated and newly developed faults seen in the Aegean and Barents Seas. In general, their findings help to shed light on both the tectonic history of their study areas and the distribution of earthquakes.

Citaiton: Liu, J., Rosenau, M., Kosari, E., Brune, S., Zwaan, F., & Oncken, O. (2025). The evolution of fault networks during multiphase triaxial and biaxial strain: An analogue modeling approach. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, 130, e2025JB031180. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025JB031180

—Birgit Müller, Associate Editor, JGR: Solid Earth

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.