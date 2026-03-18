Source: AGU Advances

Many are impressed by the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and its astonishing capability to make a synthesis of information. But, what we don’t realize is the price that we have to pay in terms of environmental impact for the development of AI.

Privette et al. [2026] assess the multi-faceted water footprint of data centers that make the necessary calculations to empower AI. Their commentary claims more transparency is necessary for communicating the water usage of data centers, and for supporting effective regulation and community planning. Ensuring the sustainability of data centers in the face of growing needs requires a cooperative effort by public administrations, industrial sector and communities of users. The authors emphasize that rigorous monitoring of environmental impact indicators is necessary to ensure that AI effectively supports the progress of our knowledge.

Citation: Privette, A. P., Barros, A., & Cai, X. (2026). Data centers water footprint: The need for more transparency. AGU Advances, 7, e2025AV002140. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025AV002140

—Alberto Montanari, Editor-in-Chief, AGU Advances

Text © 2026. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

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