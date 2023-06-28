Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

We cannot manage what we cannot measure. To combat climate change, monitoring CO 2 emissions across scales is crucial to understand the carbon cycle and to design effective emission mitigation policies. At the urban scale, measuring CO 2 emissions is particularly challenging due to potentially large uncertainties in existing methods and the difficulties to track dynamics in time.

Mallia et al. [2023] developed a Bayesian atmospheric inverse model, which was constrained by stationary network and mobile CO 2 observations, to estimate anthropogenic CO 2 emission reductions from Salt Lake City during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The results illustrate the system’s capability to track human emissions with spatial-temporal dynamics in a medium-sized city, showing the possibility and necessity to expand the urban CO 2 monitoring network for emission accounting. This will play a fundamental role in climate change mitigation at the urban scale.

Citation: Mallia, D. V., Mitchell, L. E., Gonzalez Vidal, A. E., Wu, D., Kunik, L., & Lin, J. C. (2023). Can we detect urban-scale CO2 emission changes within medium-sized cities? Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, 128, e2023JD038686. https://doi.org/10.1029/2023JD038686

—Bo Zheng, Associate Editor, JGR: Atmospheres

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

