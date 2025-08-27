In June 2025, I recorded 51 fatal landslides worldwide, resulting in 479 fatalities. The number of fatal landslides is significantly above the long term mean.

Yesterday, I provided an update on fatal landslides that occurred in May 2025. This post is a follow-up, providing the data for June.

As always, allow me to remind you that this is a dataset on landslides that cause loss of life, following the methodology of Froude and Petley (2018). At this point, the monthly data is provisional.

The headline is that I recorded 51 landslides over the course of the month, claiming 479 lives. Note that the landslide total is lower than for May (n=66), which is a little unusual. However, 51 landslides is still substantially higher than the 2004-2016 mean (n=40.8), whilst the number of fatalities is also below the mean (n=746).

So, this is the monthly total graph to the end of June 2025:-

The number of fatal landslides to the end of June 2025 by month.

Plotting the data by pentad to the end of pentad 36 (29 June), the trend looks like this (with the exceptional year of 2024 plus the 2004-2016 mean for comparison):-

The number of fatal landslides to 29 June 2025, displayed in pentads. For comparison, the long term mean (2004 to 2016) and the exceptional year of 2024 are also shown.

Through to about 10 June, the trend for 2025 very closely matched that of 2024. However, by the end of the month a significant difference had emerged, with the landslide rate this year being somewhat lower. The data for July and August will start to tell us whether this is a trend.

So, what lies behind a monthly figure that is above the long term average but below the exceptional year for 2024? The Copernicus surface air temperature data for June 2025 notes the following:-

“June 2025 was 0.47°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for June with an absolute surface air temperature of 16.46°C. [It was the] third-warmest June on record, 0.20°C cooler than the warmest June in 2024, and 0.06°C cooler than 2023, the second warmest.”

Thus, if the hypothesis that the landslide numbers are driven in part by atmospheric temperature, the lower total than in 2024 is perhaps unsurprising.

Reference

Froude M.J. and Petley D.N. 2018. Global fatal landslide occurrence from 2004 to 2016. Natural Hazards and Earth System Science 18, 2161-2181. https://doi.org/10.5194/nhess-18-2161-2018

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.