Three people were killed in a major failure at a privately owned garbage dump on Friday. Earlier reports of 50 deaths are now believed to have been erroneous.

On 20 February 2026, the Philippines suffered another major garbage landslide, following the tragic events that occurred at Binaliw in Cebu on 8 January 2026, which killed 35 people. This most recent event occurred at Rodriguez in Rizal.

The location of 20 February 2026 landslide is reported to be Sitio 1B Harangan, Barangay San Isidro in Rodriguez. I believe that the landfill is at [14.77036°, 121.15283], although this is unconfirmed. This is a Google Earth image of the site from April 2025:-

Google Earth image of the likely site of the 20 February 2026 garbage landslide at Rodriguez in the Philippines.

t, which includes mobile phone footage, apparently of the aftermath of the landslide. This is a still from that footage:-

The aftermath of the 20 February 2026 garbage landslide at Rodriguez in the Philippines. .

One person has been confirmed to have been killed in this landslide, and another two are missing. Early reports of up to 50 people being buried have now been dismissed.

The provincial Governor, Nina Ricci Ynares, has written to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to request a probe into the event. The landfill was reportedly owned and operated by International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist, Inc. (ISWIMS), a private company.

There is a lack of high quality research on garbage landslides, despite their substantial impacts. However, Zhang et al. (2020) provided an interesting review of 62 examples from 22 different countries. They concluded that the following were the most common causes of garbage landslides:-

High landfill leachate level (40% of recorded cases);

Inadequate compaction (23%)

Insufficient bearing capacity of the foundation (19%)

Low shear strength of the interface between the liner and the garbage (11%)

Rapid release of landfill gas (6%).

It will be interesting to determine the cause of the garbage landslide at Rodriguez, but I would start with an examination of the compaction of the garbage and the management of water / leachate at the site.

Reference

Zhang, Z. et al. 2020. Global study on slope instability modes based on 62 municipal solid waste landfills. Waste Management & Research: The Journal for a Sustainable Circular Economy, 38 (12). https://doi.org/10.1177/0734242X209534.

Text © 2026. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.