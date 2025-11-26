Powerful summertime thunderstorms are injecting particulate matter from wildfires and additional moisture into the stratosphere—a layer of the atmosphere scientists have long thought was mostly pristine.

“The lower stratosphere almost looked more like a smoke cloud.”

A new study, published in Nature Geoscience, detailed these findings, which could have implications for Earth’s ozone layer and atmospheric circulation, especially as the climate continues to warm.

“We as atmospheric scientists have this preconceived notion that [the stratosphere] is a really stable, clean area of our atmosphere. We don’t think about it being perturbed all that often,” said Dan Cziczo, an atmospheric scientist at Purdue University and a coauthor of the new study.

But in the new observations, “the lower stratosphere almost looked more like a smoke cloud,” he said.

Stratospheric Science

North America’s monsoon season starts when warm, moisture-laden air from the Gulf of Mexico collides with the Rocky Mountains. This process can create powerful summer storms familiar to those living in the U.S. Midwest.

If those storms get powerful enough, some clouds “overshoot,” or extend multiple kilometers above the troposphere and into the stratosphere—a cold, thin layer of Earth’s atmosphere beginning at about 12,000 meters (39,000 feet) above sea level.

This overshoot happens often in the United States: There are about 50,000–100,000 overshooting storms each summer, though some last only a minute or two, said Ken Bowman, an atmospheric scientist at Texas A&M University and a coauthor of the new study.

Bowman is the lead scientist of a 6-year project called Dynamics and Chemistry of the Summer Stratosphere (DCOTSS) that is investigating these overshooting storms.

To study overshooting storms, DCOTSS researchers use a unique aircraft called Earth Resources 2, or ER-2, which was built by NASA and flies as high as 22,860 meters (75,000 feet)—higher than 95% of the Earth’s atmosphere. Cziczo and his team used DCOTSS data from 31 May to 27 June 2022, an active fire season in the United States, for their new study. The data came from flights over the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains that specifically targeted overshooting storms.

Their observations showed an unexpected amount of biomass-burning particles in the lower stratosphere during periods affected by overshooting clouds.

“Once we got the aircraft into the stratosphere, we just found it to be littered with these biomass-burning particles, particles from wildfires,” Cziczo said. There had been previous evidence from flights in 2002 that biomass-burning particles existed in the stratosphere, but not to this extent—Cziczo and his team found particles as high as 4 kilometers into the stratosphere, about 4 times higher than previous detection.

The new study “is really the first time people have seen a really large contribution from smoke in the lower stratosphere,” said Brian Toon, an atmospheric scientist at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder who was not involved in the new study.

“When you add lots of water vapor, it changes a lot of things.”

Cziczo explained that powerful storm clouds pick up smoke, either directly from burning areas or from smoke already mixed into the troposphere, then “spit” that smoke out into the stratosphere after clouds build up and cross the boundary between the two layers. Virtually all the observed biomass-burning particles were probably transported by overshooting storms, as there are no other likely mechanisms for the particles to enter the stratosphere, Bowman said.

The particles the team observed in the lower 4 kilometers of the stratosphere will likely stay suspended there for months.

The researchers didn’t have a way to track exactly where the particles they observed originated. But wildfires across the United States and Canada in the summer of 2022 were a likely source: “We just have to sort of infer that it was the smoke that was in the Midwest,” Cziczo said.

In addition to the biomass-burning particles, the overshooting storms brought a lot of moisture to the stratosphere. As the ER-2 aircraft flew through overshooting clouds, instruments on board detected additional water, sometimes taking the stratosphere’s usual 4 or 5 parts per million of water up to 20 or 30 parts per million.

Such an influx of water can affect the chemistry, heating, and cooling of the stratosphere, but more research is needed to figure out exactly how. “When you add lots of water vapor, it changes a lot of things,” Bowman said.

Atmospheric Alterations

The combined forces of stronger storms and more wildfires could make the occurrence of these sooty particles in the stratosphere more likely as the climate continues to warm.

Additional biomass-burning particles in the stratosphere could have consequences for Earth’s ozone layer. Particles provide additional surface area for the stratosphere’s gas molecules to stick to, encounter other gas particles, and react. Many of these reactions over time can damage the ozone layer, a shield of ozone molecules that protects Earth from too much ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.

“It’s important to make sure we understand this so that we can see what might happen in the future.”

“This is not a paper to panic about,” Bowman said. “But as the number of wildfires increases, which it’s likely to continue doing, we’ll get more biomass-burning particles in the stratosphere. And as the climate warms up, it’s likely that the amount of overshooting convection is going to increase, so that’s going to put more material into the stratosphere.”

The findings also raise numerous questions about how additional particles in the stratosphere might affect Earth’s other atmospheric processes. Additional dark, sooty particles could heat the atmosphere, which could change its dynamics or even blur the typically stark boundary between the troposphere and the stratosphere.

“It’s important to make sure we understand this so that we can see what might happen in the future,” Bowman said.

—Grace van Deelen (@gvd.bsky.social), Staff Writer

