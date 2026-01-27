Source: AGU Advances

Methane is the second-most important greenhouse gas and is increasing in the atmosphere. Unlike CO 2 , which is taken up by the land and oceans, CH 4 (methane) is destroyed in the atmosphere, mostly by reaction with OH (methane-hydroxyl radical). As methane is one of the largest sinks for the OH radical, it is also a control over atmospheric OH concentration, which in turn controls the lifetime of CH 4 in the atmosphere, creating a feedback.

He et al. [2026] shows how the recent increases can best be explained by enforcing consistence between three terms: the CH 4 concentration itself, the isotopic concentration of CH 4 which reflects sources with different signatures, and the abundance of OH simulated with a state-of-the art chemistry model. The results show that changes to atmospheric CH 4 are best explained by a mix of increasing (tropical agriculture), and decreasing (biomass burning) sinks, modulated by the global OH trend. The authors also find that that the fate of emitted CH 4 in the atmosphere is sensitive to chemical feedbacks, which, if ignored, could lead to incorrect assumptions about sources, and hence, diminish the effectiveness of mitigation.

Citation: He, J., Naik, V., & Horowitz, L. W. (2026). Interpreting changes in global methane budget in a chemistry-climate model constrained with methane and isotopic observations. AGU Advances, 7, e2025AV001822. https://doi.org/10.1029/2025AV001822

—David Schimel, Editor, AGU Advances

