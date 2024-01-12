Schematic illustrating the model applied in this study.
Schematic illustrating the model of S[IV] cycling in the atmosphere and natural waters on early Earth applied in this study. The source of new sulfur to the atmosphere/ocean system is ultimately SO2 from volcanic outgassing. At steady state, atmospheric inputs are balanced by losses via wet and dry deposition to marine and terrestrial waters, where ultimately the loss of S[IV] in the aqueous phases is by photolysis, direct oxidation, disproportionation, and seepage. The author’s experiments focused on reducing uncertainties in the rates of disproportionation and showed these to be slow compared to photolysis. Credit: Ranjan et al. [2023], Figure 1
Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors.
Source: AGU Advances

The abundance and chemical speciation of sulfur in the prebiotic Earth has implications for the chemical origins of molecular building blocks of life and the formation of UV-attenuating atmospheric hazes. For an atmosphere without free O2, the abundance of sulfur in the +4-oxidation state (‘sulfite’), including the species SO32-, HSO3 and SO2, have been highly uncertain.

Using new experiments to quantify the rates of disproportionation and photolysis of aqueous sulfite coupled to a model of the global pre-biotic sulfur cycle, Ranjan et al. [2023] provide plausible estimates of their prebiotic concentrations. As Sonny Harman points out in the accompanying Viewpoint, these experiments were extremely difficult to perform but provide constraints for ongoing laboratory prebiotic chemistry experiments. The authors use their model to imply that S[IV] in the ocean would have been undersaturated with respect to atmospheric SO2, limiting the likelihood of an early persistent sulfur haze layer.

Citation: Ranjan, S., Abdelazim, K., Lozano, G. G., Mandal, S., Zhou, C. Y., Kufner, C. L., et al. (2023). Geochemical and photochemical constraints on S[IV] concentrations in natural waters on prebiotic Earth. AGU Advances, 4, e2023AV000926. https://doi.org/10.1029/2023AV000926

—Susan Trumbore, Editor in Chief, AGU Advances

Text © 2023. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0
Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.