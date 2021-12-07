Source: Water Resources Research

It is well known that, on average, poorer people live in places that are more exposed to flooding compared to richer people; this is known as ‘exposure bias’. The paper by Moulds et al. [2021] is a collaboration between scientists at Imperial College London and the University of Sierra Leone. They have adapted a socio-hydrological model to simulate the effects that flood risk management interventions have on poverty and inequality. Besides showing that in general it matters a lot how flood risk management is targeted in urban areas, they explore the impacts on inequality demonstrating how pro-poor policies can reduce inequality as well as reducing flood risk overall. This is a significant step towards introducing social heterogeneity in socio-hydrological models.

Citation: Moulds, S., Buytaert, W., Templeton, M. R., & Kanu, I. [2021]. Modeling the impacts of urban flood risk management on social inequality. Water Resources Research, 57, e2020WR029024. https://doi.org/10.1029/2020WR029024

—Jim Hall, Editor, Water Resources Research

