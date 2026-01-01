As Seas Rise, Corals Can’t Keep Up

Coral reef growth rates in the tropical western Atlantic have slowed to a fraction of what they once were, erasing coastal protection benefits they once offered.

A Cryobank Network Grows in the Coral Triangle

As the ocean becomes increasingly inhospitable for corals, researchers in the Coral Triangle are turning to cryopreservation to freeze, thaw, and save the region’s hundreds of coral species.

