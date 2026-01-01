Preserving Corals to Study the Past and Document the Present
Corals hold valuable hints about our planet’s climate history, and they’re continuing to document today’s changing ocean. Scientists are working to preserve and protect these reefs of evidence.
A Coral Core Archive Designed for Transparency and Accessibility
CoralCT archives raw and processed data from coral and reef core samples, preserving valuable insights into how corals respond to environmental changes.
Coral Cores Pinpoint Onset of Industrial Deforestation
Trace elements in coral reefs provide a timeline of how Borneo’s rainforests have been altered by industry.
As Seas Rise, Corals Can’t Keep Up
Coral reef growth rates in the tropical western Atlantic have slowed to a fraction of what they once were, erasing coastal protection benefits they once offered.
A Cryobank Network Grows in the Coral Triangle
As the ocean becomes increasingly inhospitable for corals, researchers in the Coral Triangle are turning to cryopreservation to freeze, thaw, and save the region’s hundreds of coral species.
Could Stratospheric Aerosol Injection Help Save Corals from Bleaching?
New research indicates a well-studied form of climate intervention might at least buy time for many at-risk reefs.