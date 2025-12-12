Mangroves are a critical component of many coastal ecosystems, serving as havens for biodiversity, carbon sinks, barriers against storm-driven winds and waves, and bulwarks against erosion. But increasing levels of erosion from sea level rise, lack of freezing, higher-intensity storms, and land development are threatening these vulnerable, valuable ecosystems. The problem is especially poignant in Louisiana, which is losing land to the sea faster than any other state.

New research has found that sand made from recycled glass could help restore coastal mangrove ecosystems near New Orleans, serving as a growing medium for new mangroves and replenishing sediment that has washed away.

“New Orleans is a city of festivals,” said Kathryn Fronabarger, an ecologist and environmental compliance specialist at Tulane University in New Orleans and a researcher on the project. “There is a ton of glass waste in the city—glass beads, glass bottles.”

“At one point, a glass bottle was just thrown on the ground, trashed, discarded, put in a landfill,” Fronabarger said. “Now we’re seeing it used as a substrate in multiple states across the United States to build back parishes, build back communities.”

“When we hold those places together,” she added, “we preserve irreplaceable cultures and identities.”

Reuse, Recycle, Restore

Louisiana has the fastest rate of land loss in the United States, losing 28 square kilometers of coastal wetlands per year. That’s the same as losing an American football field’s worth of land every 100 minutes. Climate change is intensifying storms, and the barrier islands that had softened the storms’ impacts have disappeared under rising seas. This loss of protection has sped up coastal erosion.

“It’s absolutely a positive feedback loop, and if anything, it’s an exponential one,” Fronabarger said. The more land that erodes, the more that is exposed to future erosion. And while mangrove roots are great at trapping and retaining sediment, there still has to be sediment in which they can grow.

“Sediment is running out. Eventually, the solution collapses in on of itself.”

Although local and regional efforts have sought to create artificial reefs and barrier islands to prevent coastal erosion, no statewide programs have truly been effective at holding back the tides.

What’s more, the most common method of restoring eroded coastline, dredging riverbeds and transporting that sediment to the coast, damages river ecosystems, may not be suitable for growing mangroves, and is not sustainable in the long run.

Seeking an alternate approach to restoring coastal mangrove ecosystems, Fronabarger’s team looked into whether glass that had been ground down to its original form—that is, sand—could sustain mangrove growth.

The team collected 15–20 black mangrove propagules each from 15 parent plants in Grand Isle in 2023. They transported the propagules to a greenhouse and planted them in three different substrates: sediment dredged from the Mississippi River, recycled glass sand, and a 50:50 blend of both. Some plants were inoculated against fungal growth while others were not.

“I was never so happy to see a null in my life.”

The results surprised the researchers. They found that mangroves grown in glass sand developed the same amount of biomass as those grown in both the dredged sediment and the substrate blend. Inoculating the mangroves increased the plants’ survival rate from 70% to 93% but didn’t change the total biomass.

“I was never so happy to see a null in my life,” Fronabarger joked.

Another surprise was that the glass-grown mangroves had different a root structure than those grown in sediment or blended substrate despite the growing mediums having similar grain sizes. The structural roots of glass-grown mangroves were 26% thicker than those of sediment-grown mangroves, but the fine roots were 55% shorter. That could change the mangroves’ long-term stability in a turbulent coastal environment, the researchers said.

The team published these results in Restoration Ecology in July and will present its findings on 15 December at AGU’s Annual Meeting 2025 in New Orleans.

This illustration depicts how a black mangrove tree might grow in either recycled glass sand or dredged river sediment. In their experiments, the researchers grew mangrove propagules in buckets filled with different substrates and measured the plants’ root properties (extraradial and intraradial) and how inoculating against fungi (mycelium hyphae) affected growth. Credit: AC Frye

From Trash to Treasure

“Recycled glass sand is increasingly being identified as a potential cost-effective source of local sediment for these types of projects, and evaluation of plant performance in this type of substrate is certainly needed and novel,” said Eric Sparks, who researches coastal estuary restoration at Mississippi State University. Sparks was not involved with the new research.

“The finding that root length in glass sand was 50% lower than in dredge sand controls really highlights the potential alternations in plant morphology that sediment substrate could influence,” he added. “Differences in root morphology could potentially influence how stable these plants are in the field when exposed to environmental factors like waves.”

“There certainly seems to be a place for recycled glass sand in the coastal restoration toolbox.”

Fronabarger said that the team wants to expand this research and test how glass-grown mangroves behave in wave flume experiments and natural environments. She also hopes to apply these same restoration ideas to other coastal areas experiencing erosion, like the Chesapeake Bay.

Is recycled glass sand a scalable solution to address coastal erosion? It depends on where you go, Fronabarger said. In cities like New Orleans with a lot of glass waste from production or consumption, it can certainly play a role. Other Gulf states like Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia are beginning to implement large-scale glass recycling programs, too. But if there is little to no local glass to recycle, the solution is not very cost-effective.

“There certainly seems to be a place for recycled glass sand in the coastal restoration toolbox,” Sparks said.

“It’s a mindset,” Fronabarger emphasized. “It’s about taking what was once considered trash and turning it into restoration practices. I challenge people to think, ‘What have I considered trash, dilapidated or unusable, that actually can be implemented into a circular solution.’”

“It gives me a lot of hope for the future,” she said.

—Kimberly M. S. Cartier (@astrokimcartier.bsky.social), Staff Writer

Citation: Cartier, K. M. S. (2025), Glass sand grows healthy mangroves, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250459. Published on 12 December 2025.

Text © 2025. AGU. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.