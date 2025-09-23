Kelp forests are underwater jungles and some of Earth’s most productive ecosystems, absorbing carbon, providing refuge for a myriad of marine life, and buffering vulnerable shoreline communities and infrastructure. But kelp ecosystems are under increasing climate stress and have been whittled down by overgrazing urchins as key food webs have collapsed.

New research led by a team from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and published in the Journal of Applied Ecology examines the effects of marine protected areas (MPAs) on giant and bull kelp forests off the coast of California. When comparing kelp in protected and unprotected waters, researchers found only modest differences in the surface layer of fronds. Following climate disturbances like marine heat waves, however, kelp within MPAs proved far more resilient, especially in Southern California.

“Our results suggest that kelp canopy can be a useful indicator of ecosystem resilience within MPAs under climate stress,” said Emelly Ortiz-Villa, a graduate student at UCLA and lead author of the study.

California as a Bellwether

California’s kelp forest ecosystems are threatened by factors such as marine heat waves and imbalanced food webs. As sea surface temperatures get hotter, researchers say, California’s experience may be a bellwether for temperate ecosystems globally.

During a catastrophic marine heat wave that struck the California coast between 2014 and 2016, Northern California lost more than 90% of its kelp canopy, which wreaked havoc on marine food webs as well as coastal economies that rely on tourism and fishing.

Compounding the threat posed by marine heat waves is the purple sea urchin, an animal that can devour kelp faster than the seaweed can reproduce. Predators of the sea urchin, including sea stars and sea otters, face pressures, including disease and habitat loss. When urchins outnumber their predators, once lush and verdant kelp forests can become spindly outcrops nicknamed “urchin barrens.”

In the future, said Ortiz-Villa, “research should examine how multiple stressors interact to influence kelp forest recovery, so we can better pinpoint where and when MPAs are most effective at enhancing resilience.”

“What We Mean by Protected”

Marine managers have long sought tools to buy time for kelp forests to recover.

MPAs are one such tool. Many MPAs limit or ban extractive activities, including fishing, but until now, their effectiveness for kelp conservation remained understudied. Using 4 decades of Landsat imagery of the California coast, researchers compared 54 kelp forests in MPAs to those with similar environmental features in unprotected waters.

Following climate disturbances like the 2014–2016 marine heat wave, researchers found an 8.5% increase in kelp coverage in fishing-restricted MPAs. In these protected areas, healthy populations of predator species like California sheepshead and spiny lobsters helped control sea urchin populations that might otherwise have overwhelmed compromised kelp forests.

There’s “a growing body of evidence that we need to be more targeted in terms of what we mean by protected.”

Previous research established the value of MPAs for preserving biodiversity, but this study is among the first to document their advantage to kelp forests. “It’s important to demonstrate that there is an additional benefit of MPAs, and they can be an extra part of the toolbox for protecting kelp forests,” said Aaron Eger, director of the Kelp Forest Alliance and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of New South Wales in Australia who was not involved in the study.

While MPAs tend to follow guidelines established by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, their levels of protection and management can differ greatly. Reserves range from strictly protected “no-take” areas, where all extractive activities are prohibited, to “multiple-use” zones that accommodate fishing and industrial operations. Some MPAs even allow controversial bottom-trawling practices.

The differing standards are “part of a growing body of evidence that we need to be more targeted in terms of what we mean by protected,” said Eger.

