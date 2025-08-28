Greenland, despite its name, is largely blanketed in ice. And beneath that white expanse lies a world of hidden lakes. Researchers have now used satellite observations to infer that one such subglacial lake recently burst through the surface of the Greenland Ice Sheet, an unexpected and unprecedented event. By connecting this outburst with changes in the velocity and calving of a nearby glacier, the researchers helped to unravel how subglacial lakes affect ice sheet dynamics. These results were published in Nature Geoscience.

Researchers have known for decades that pools of liquid water exist beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheet, but scientific understanding of subglacial lakes in Greenland is much more nascent. “We first discovered them about 10 years ago,” said Mal McMillan, a polar scientist at Lancaster University and the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling, both in the United Kingdom.

Subglacial lakes can exert a significant influence on an ice sheet. That’s because they affect how water drains from melting glaciers, a mechanism that in turn causes sea level rise, water freshening, and a host of other processes that affect local and global ecosystems.

McMillan is part of a team that recently studied an unusual subglacial lake beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet. The work was led by Jade Bowling, who was a graduate student of McMillan’s at the time; Bowling is now employed by Natural England.

Old, but Not Forgotten, Data

In the course of mining archival satellite observations of the height of the Greenland Ice Sheet, the team spotted something unusual in a 2014 dataset: An area of roughly 2 square kilometers had dropped in elevation by more than 80 meters (260 feet) between two satellite passes just 10 days apart. That deflation reflected something going on deep beneath the surface of the ice, the researchers surmised.

A subglacial lake that previously was situated at the interface between the ice and the underlying bedrock must have drained, said McMillan, leaving the ice above it hanging unsupported until it tumbled down. The team used the volume of the depression to estimate that roughly 90 million cubic meters (more than 3.1 billion cubic feet) of water had drained from the lake between subsequent satellite observations, making the event one of Greenland’s biggest subglacial floods in recorded history.

“We haven’t seen this before.”

Subglacial lakes routinely grow and shrink, however, so that observation by itself wasn’t surprising. What was truly unexpected lay nearby.

“We also saw an appearance, about a kilometer downstream, of a huge area of fractures and crevassing,” McMillan said. And beyond that lay 6 square kilometers (2.3 square miles)—an area roughly the size of lower Manhattan—that was unusually smooth.

The researchers concluded that after the subglacial lake drained, its waters likely encountered ice frozen to the underlying bedrock and were forced upward and through the surface of the ice. The water then flowed across the Greenland Ice Sheet before reentering the ice several kilometers downstream, leaving behind the polished, 6-square-kilometer expanse.

“This was unexpected,” said McMillan. “We haven’t seen this before.”

A Major Calving, a Slowing Glacier

It’s most likely that the floodwater traveled under northern Greenland’s Harder Glacier before finally flowing into the ocean.

Within the same 10-day period, Harder Glacier experienced its seventh-largest calving event in the past 3 decades. It’s impossible to know whether there’s a direct link between the subglacial lake draining and the calving, but it’s suggestive, said McMillan. “The calving event that happened at the same point is consistent with lots of water flooding out” from the glacier.

Using data from several Earth-observing satellites, scientists discovered that a huge subglacial flood beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet occurred with such force that it fractured the ice sheet, resulting in a vast quantity of meltwater bursting upward through the ice surface. Credit: ESA/CPOM/Planetary Visions

“It’s like you riding on a waterslide versus a rockslide. You’re going to slide a lot faster on the waterslide.”

The team also found that Harder Glacier rapidly decelerated—3 times more quickly than normal—in 2014. That’s perhaps because the influx of water released by the draining lake carved channels in the ice that acted as conduits for subsequent meltwater, the team suggested. “When you have normal melting, it can just drain through these channels,” said McMillan. Less water in and around the glacier means less lubrication. “That’s potentially why the glacier slowed down.”

That reasoning makes sense, said Winnie Chu, a polar geophysicist at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta who was not involved in the research. “It’s like you riding on a waterslide versus a rockslide. You’re going to slide a lot faster on the waterslide.”

Just a One-Off?

In the future, McMillan and his colleagues hope to pinpoint similar events. “We don’t have a good understanding currently of whether it was a one-off,” he said.

Getting access to higher temporal resolution data will be important, McMillan added, because such observations would help researchers understand just how rapidly subglacial lakes are draining. Right now, it’s unclear whether this event occurred over the course of hours or days, because the satellite observations were separated by 10 days, McMillan said.

It’s also critical to dig into the mechanics of why the meltwater traveled vertically upward and ultimately made it to the surface of the ice sheet, Chu said. The mechanism that this paper is talking about is novel and not well reproduced in models, she added. “They need to explain a lot more about the physical mechanism.”

But something this investigation clearly shows is the value of digging through old datasets, said Chu. “They did a really good job combining tons and tons of observational data.”

—Katherine Kornei (@KatherineKornei), Science Writer

Citation: Kornei, K. (2025), A burst of subglacial water cracked the Greenland Ice Sheet, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250317. Published on 28 August 2025.

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.